Betolar Launches Low-Carbon Concrete Products in the UAE with Fujairah Concrete Products

Betolar and UAE-based concrete products manufacturer Fujairah Concrete Products (FCP) announced their collaboration at the international Big 5 Global construction event in Dubai. At the event, the companies launched paving products made of low-carbon concrete. The products are based on the cement-free Geoprime solution developed by Betolar.

Geoprime blocks by FCP. Photographer: Valokuvaaja

"The UAE has been working for a long time to bring new sustainable products to market to significantly reduce CO 2 emissions. Cement reduction plays a crucial role in drastically cutting CO 2 emissions from building materials. Our solution helps the industry reach its sustainability goals. In turn, we have the opportunity to offer our solution for the high-volume market together with a large player," says Betolar's Chief Commercial Officer Ville Voipio.

FCP, part of Fujairah Building Industries, is a public shareholding company where the major shareholder is the government of Fujairah. FCP is a leading manufacturer of concrete products in the Fujairah region of the United Arab Emirates. FCP is known for its high-quality concrete products. The company operates as a supplier of concrete products in several large projects. FCP produces more than 25 million blocks and more than 800,000 square meters of paving annually.

Betolar has been engaged in preparatory cooperation with FCP since the beginning of 2023. Together, the companies have designed and tested a geopolymer-based concrete paving product manufactured with the Geoprime solution, which is suitable for the Middle East market. Since the production does not use cement but industrial side streams, the use of new products significantly reduces the CO 2 footprint compared to ordinary cement-based paving stones.

The paving products manufactured by FCP with the Geoprime solution meet the standards of the Abu Dhabi Council for Quality and Conformity (ADQCC). Local standards for compressive strength and water absorption parameters have also been adopted. In addition, Geoprime paving products meet the requirements of the standards regulating wear resistance (EN 1338, EN 1339 and EN 1340). As a manufacturer of concrete products, FCP has recognized the importance of environmental impacts and acquired EPD environmental certification.

"Environmental sustainability is a real concern worldwide. FCP has always developed new projects that contribute to the sustainability of the construction industry by collaborating with world-class players to implement customized solutions," says Naser Al Mulla, General Manager of Fujairah Concrete Products.

The launch of new cement-free concrete products will contribute to the goals of the COP28 climate conference currently taking place in Dubai, UAE.

