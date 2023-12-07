Sustainable Building Experts Unveil Valuable Resource for Building Professionals in the UK

The sustainable building experts, Sustain Quality have unveiled a series of comprehensive guides which cover all aspects of the UK’s building regulations and best practices to achieve sustainable and energy efficient buildings.

Image Credit: Sustain Quality

With buildings accounting for a substantial portion of carbon emissions, a wider adoption of sustainable construction methods and energy-efficient designs is imperative as the UK strives to achieve zero net emissions by 2050.

Intended to serve as invaluable supportive frameworks for any building sector professional, including construction firms, architects, designers and specifiers, the resources are the latest in practical, jargon-free free guidance from Sustain Quality’s building sustainability experts. Each guide aims to simplify critical regulations, encourage readers to look at sustainability measures with a fresh perspective and provide direction for next steps.

These practices not only reduce environmental impact, but also pave the way for a future where our structures actively contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable world. However, it’s easy to become lost in a maze of regulations – which is why Sustain Quality’s guides are up-to-date, easy to follow, and completely free to download!

Thiago Haberli CEnv, Sustain Quality Director, said, "At Sustain Quality continue our commitment to revolutionising sustainability within the built environment. I'm thrilled to share these comprehensive guides, which we created to act as a compass for architects, builders, construction companies, and all other stakeholders involved in shaping our built environment.

“Sustainability plays a pivotal role in the present and future of our planet. Hence, our guides cover a spectrum of essential facets, ranging from sustainability consulting for organizations - encompassing ESG/GRI reporting - to in-depth focus on energy calculations, including SAP/SBEM compliance, Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), and adherence to BREEAM standards.”

“These guidelines serve as a compass, guiding industry professionals towards a more sustainable and responsible approach to development. By embracing these principles, we collectively contribute to a future where sustainable practices are not just an option but an integral part of every development.

“We invite architects, builders, construction companies, and all involved parties to engage with our guidelines and move towards a more sustainable built environment. Together, we can pave the way for a future where sustainability and innovation coexist harmoniously."

Source: https://sustainquality.co.uk/