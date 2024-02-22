Morgan Sindall Appointed to Newcastle-Under-Lyme Car ark as part of regeneration plans

Morgan Sindall Construction’s North West team has been appointed on behalf of Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council to the design and build of a new £12m 450-space multi-storey car park.

Image Credit: Morgan Sindall Construction

Work started on the new Ryecroft facility – which forms part of a wider regeneration scheme – on the 15th of January and is set to be completed in November of this year. The project was secured via the Pagabo Major Works Framework.

Newcastle-under-Lyme's pre-existing parking provision at Midway is no longer fit for purpose and will be demolished once the new car park is completed to make way for further development.

The new amenity extends over five storeys and 12,000sq.m, consisting of a steel frame with composite metal deck and concrete.

The tier one contractor remains committed to providing facilities that incorporate sustainability. The new car park, once completed, will host 39 electric vehicle charging points and its own dedicated cycle parking hub. Additionally, low-energy lighting has been installed, reducing the whole life cycle cost of the building.

Other amenities within the facility include automated main doors, blue-badge car parking on lower levels and lifts and ramps to allow full accessibility.

Morgan Sindall is also taking the opportunity to redevelop and landscape what was formerly an entirely concrete site, with a series of trees and hedgerows – thus increasing biodiversity in the area.

Morgan Sindall has made key considerations in public safety and site security. The works are located on the site of a former civic building adjacent to a pedestrian subway, which will be closed throughout construction and reopened following.

Aligned with its Intelligent Solutions approach, Morgan Sindall has collaborated closely with its supply chain and design partners from an early stage to streamline the design of crucial elements, including the steel frame and façade, aiming to enhance efficiency and eliminate waste. The integration of Modern Methods of Construction, such as pre-cast cores, has been employed to expedite the process and introduce greater flexibility.

Morgan Sindall remains committed to providing social value in the community, with three new positions already created for local residents working directly for the contractor. This includes a cleaner, a gate man and a key operator. A T-Level student from Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group has also been offered a position on-site.

The multi-storey car park joins a 100-bed hotel and the wider York Place open space regeneration as key amenities financed by the Government’s Future High Street Fund.

Morgan Sindall worked alongside AHR (Architects) and Curtins Structural Engineering.

Simon Arnott, Morgan Sindall’s Managing Director for the North, said: “Regeneration schemes are becoming increasingly important to the wellbeing of local communities in the UK. The Newcastle-under-Lyme project is no different, and we are pleased to be adding our expertise to its successful delivery.

“Throughout the build programme we will incorporate a range of innovations that will make the finished article a sustainable and vital addition to Newcastle-under-Lyme. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the council and the local community and seeing the final product.”

Dominic Manfredi, AHR Director, said “On a formerly derelict site, this new, modern, fit-for-purpose multistorey car park will draw people back to the town centre, improving their experience and will play a part in ensuring Newcastle town centre’s future sustainability. We will integrate low-carbon technology into the facility, in order to mitigate the climate challenges being experienced and prepare for anticipated increase in urban mobility.”

David Llewellyn, Head of Construction and Infrastructure at Pagabo, said: "We are delighted to see this scheme getting underway following compliant procurement through our Major Works Framework. We are excited to follow the journey of this project and once complete, see the positive outcomes that new car park will play in regenerating communities in and surrounding Newcastle-under-Lyme.”

