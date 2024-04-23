Aerogels in Low-Carbon Building for CO2 Adsorption

In a paper published in the journal Case Studies in Construction Materials, researchers explored SiO 2 aerogel's role in low-carbon building materials and its impact on CO 2 adsorption by emphasizing the significance of aerogel type, morphology, and pore structure on carbon adsorption and proposed amino modification to enhance adsorption capacity.

Synthesis flow chart of polyimide aerogel (a) and polyimide aerogel prepared by mold (b). Image Credit: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S221450952400322X

The optimization of aerogel-incorporated cement composites and the utilization of aerogel as a thermal insulating aggregate and carbon adsorbent for green building materials aim to advance low-carbon construction and achieve global carbon neutrality.

Addressing CO 2 Emissions

Past efforts have underscored the pressing need to address escalating CO 2 emissions, especially in the construction sector, which contributes significantly to global energy consumption and carbon output. The adoption of sustainable development goals and international agreements, such as the Paris Agreement, underscores the urgent need for action to curb carbon emissions and limit the rise in global temperature.

Aerogel is known for its exceptional thermal insulation properties and promises to reduce energy consumption in buildings and mitigate carbon emissions. However, its potential for CO 2 adsorption in building materials still needs to be explored. Leveraging aerogel's CO 2 adsorption capabilities could lead to the development of low-carbon, functionalized building materials, offering both thermal insulation and carbon capture benefits. Yet, research on utilizing aerogel for green building materials is still underway, particularly in conjunction with carbonization curing and industrial solid waste utilization.

Aerogels: Properties, Pioneering, Advancements

The high porosity, specific surface area, and low thermal conductivity of aerogels have garnered significant interest for multiple applications, including CO 2 adsorption. The pioneering work of Kistler in the 1930s laid the foundation for aerogel production, yet its complexity and associated costs presented significant challenges. The advancements in utilizing organic alkoxides, such as methyl orthosilicate (TMOS), in the sol-gel method significantly streamlined the process of producing silica aerogels under supercritical conditions.

Later, many researchers introduced transparent silica aerogels using ethyl orthosilicate (TEOS) and CO 2 as the drying medium to demonstrate its viability for industrial-scale production. The critical temperature of CO 2 is close to room temperature, making it particularly suitable for increasing interest and research in aerogel applications worldwide.

Meanwhile, studies on various aerogels have revealed their potential for CO 2 adsorption. Inorganic SiO 2 aerogels, organic cellulose aerogels, polyimide aerogels, carbon aerogels, metal aerogels, and composite aerogels have all been investigated for carbon adsorption capacities. SiO 2 aerogels have shown promising results with amino modification enhancing their CO 2 adsorption capabilities. Similarly, nanocellulose aerogels, with their renewable and environmentally friendly nature, have emerged as potential candidates for CO 2 adsorption when modified with amino groups.

Studies on nitrogen-doped carbon aerogels and graphene aerogels demonstrate the promising potential of polyimide aerogels for CO 2 adsorption. These advancements offer valuable insights into developing aerogel-based materials for addressing carbon capture and industrial flue gas emission challenges.

Aerogel Advancements: Insulation Boost

SiO 2 aerogels are extensively utilized in cement-based building materials due to its outstanding thermal insulation properties. It effectively obstructs heat conduction through its nano-porous structure and three-dimensional network of nanoparticles. Moreover, it can block infrared thermal radiation, enhancing its insulation capability. Incorporating SiO 2 aerogel in cement-based composites poses challenges such as ensuring uniform mixing and addressing hydrophilicity issues.

Researchers are exploring various methods, such as modifying the aerogel surface and incorporating supplementary cementing materials, to improve the mechanical properties of aerogel-incorporated materials. Despite these challenges, the SiO 2 aerogel reduces thermal conductivity by enhancing the material's insulation performance with higher aerogel content. This advancement in aerogel-based building materials holds promise for energy-efficient construction solutions.

Innovative Building Materials

Aerogel carbon adsorption technology holds significant promise for developing innovative building materials. Integrating aerogel into cementitious mixtures gives rise to a novel class of materials with lightweight, thermally insulated, fire-resistant, and carbon-capturing properties. Incorporating amino-modified aerogel into cementitious materials shows promise for bolstering carbon adsorption in the presence of water, which facilitates the process.

Furthermore, alkaline ions in solid waste materials enhance the carbon capture capability of these aerogel-based composites. Mineralization reactions enable these materials to effectively sequester CO 2 , thereby contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions associated with construction activities. As research progresses, optimizing these materials' formulation and reaction conditions may unlock additional benefits, paving the way for more sustainable building practices.

Conclusion

To sum up, this paper reviewed the carbon adsorption capabilities of aerogels and their utilization in building materials by focusing on SiO 2 aerogel. The potential of SiO 2 aerogel-incorporated low-carbon building materials was prepared through carbon adsorption and carbonization technology. Key findings included the effectiveness of amino modification for enhancing CO 2 adsorption, the role of water in increasing aerogel's CO 2 adsorption capacity, and the challenges associated with aerogel's physical and mechanical properties in cement-based composites.

Further research is needed to optimize aerogel types, microstructures, and modification methods to develop standardized procedures for measuring CO 2 capture and carbon fixation rates. Additionally, advancements in aerogel-based solid waste building materials and carbonization curing processes are essential for promoting emission reduction and resource utilization in the construction industry.

