Using Mattress Waste as Sustainable Building Insulation

A recent article published in Construction Materials explored the use of mattress waste materials for building insulation, aiming to mitigate waste generation in the construction industry. It specifically focused on polyurethane foam (PUF) from mattresses and comprehensively analyzed its thermal performance against the industry standards.

TIC Group Recycling Plant (A) Mattress (B) Conveyor belt. Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/2673-7108/4/2/22

Background

The construction sector consumes a significant share of natural resources and generates several waste materials. Several approaches are being developed to address the management of these materials. For instance, novel thermal insulation materials can curtail the energy consumption of this industry by improving the indoor thermal environment and reducing the need for heating and cooling systems.

Insulation properties of a material vary with its physical composition and cell structure. Common insulation materials include fiberglass, polyester, natural wool, glass wool, rock wool, and polystyrene. Their purpose in building applications depends upon the insulation value. Spray PUF is another largely used insulation material; however, it is responsible for vast amounts of carbon emissions, severely impacting the environment.

With a global shift towards sustainable construction and a circular economy, waste materials are being integrated into the building materials. Currently, waste mattress PUF is neither used in the construction industry nor recycled completely due to contamination, fire safety, and end-of-life issues. Thus, this study focused on the alternative use of waste mattress PUF as insulation material for sustainable construction.

Methods

The researchers performed a bibliometric assessment using Bibliometrix to determine the waste materials commonly employed for insulation in the buildings and construction industry from 1991 to 2023. Among various materials being recycled for building applications, this study explored the insulation potential of waste PUF from mattresses, which is generally not recycled.

Waste mattress PUF specimens were obtained from a plant of TIC Group (a leading mattress recycling company) in Victoria, Australia. Their thermal properties were examined using the transient plane source (TPS) technique since the thermal conductivity results from TPS for low-density materials like PUF are considered equivalent to material insulating values. These thermal studies were performed by varying PUF thicknesses and using low-conducting material parameters.

Additionally, this study includes the current trends in insulation materials and the limitations and future prospects regarding the use of waste mattress PUF.

Results and Discussion

The assessment of 2627 publications revealed that foam, mortar, and clay are the least researched waste insulation materials whereas fiber and fly ash are extensively studied. Additionally, the research on the alternative use of mattress waste revealed that it was seldom considered for insulation in the construction sector.

PUF is a thermosetting plastic formed with a combination of chemicals and is commonly used in mattresses due to its durability, comfort, and support. Additionally, it exhibits sound absorption, fire retardation, and thermal resistance, which makes it an ideal candidate for thermal insulation in building construction. However, on visiting the TIC Group site, the researchers observed that approximately 2-3 tons of shredded mattress material including PUF go to landfills daily.

Insulation materials with low thermal conductivity are essential for enhancing energy efficiency and reducing heat loss in buildings and industrial applications. However, the thermal conductivity of the PUF mattress waste examined using TPS was higher than commercially available insulation materials.

Despite this, it can be used as an insulation product in buildings with further material engineering. The TPS analysis at low power output and long measurement time revealed an optimal thermal resistance of PUF with a thickness of 215 mm, which is compatible with the industry standards for building fabrics.

In addition, PUF suffers from other challenges that hinder its widespread recycling and reuse. It is highly flammable and releases extremely poisonous hydrogen cyanide and isocyanates on burning. Thus, eco-friendly additives and flame-retardant polymers are required to minimize the fire hazards and health risks to expand its reuse potential.

As an insulation material, PUF finds multiple applications in the construction sector. For instance, polyurethane powder, obtained by grinding the foam, can be added to concrete to improve its adiabatic effects. In Japan, the ground-down waste is used as mortar and light aggregate for roof construction.

Overall, the study shows that recycled mattress PUF can be applied as an insulation product in walls and ceilings with the R-values according to the National Construction Code in Australia, successfully competing with the products currently used in the construction industry.

Conclusion

Overall, this study demonstrated that recycled PUF from mattresses as an insulation product has the potential to address the dual challenge of recycling waste materials ending up in landfills and reducing resource consumption in the construction sector. Additionally, it highlighted the existing research gaps in waste material sources having insulation potential for buildings.

Apart from insulating properties, the effective cell structure of PUF offers added advantages of sound-proofing. It can also be blended with various recycled textiles to create an enhanced product for insulating measures. The authors suggest further investigation of moisture resistance and fire retardation of waste mattress materials to enable their commercial utilization.

Journal Reference

Haigh, R. (2024). A Review and Thermal Conductivity Experimental Program of Mattress Waste Material as Insulation in Building and Construction Systems. Construction Materials, 4(2), 401–424. https://doi.org/10.3390/constrmater4020022, https://www.mdpi.com/2673-7108/4/2/22

