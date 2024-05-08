Optimizing Solar Shading: Insights from Thermal Analysis

A recent study published in Architecture evaluated the solar shading effect on sunny facades using non-intrusive infrared (IR) thermography during both the summers and winters. This experimental evaluation of solar protections on opaque surfaces involved monitoring both sunny and shaded areas of a social housing building in Zaragoza, Spain.

Photographic image, IR thermography and temperature gradient (from top to bottom), in summer. L1, L2 and L3 indicate different readings along the façade (see IR thermography image). The red lines show the placement of the louvres. Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/2673-8945/4/2/14

Background

The rising temperatures due to global warming and the urban heat island effect necessitate improving solar protection of buildings in summertime without compromising solar gains during winter. Solar shading significantly influences buildings’ envelope performance in warm regions with high solar irradiation. Apart from protecting windows from intense sunlight, it also protects opaque external walls, further reducing the energy consumption for cooling.

The concept of sol-air temperature is widely used to examine the energy efficiency of green and ventilated facade systems. However, the solar control for the opaque construction systems used in facades is rarely investigated using real measurements. Alternatively, non-destructive IR thermography has gained significant attention to control and assess the thermal performance of energy efficiency approaches implemented in the construction sector.

Methods

This study was conducted on the demonstrator building used for the LIFE 10 ENV/ES 439 project (a social housing building) in Zaragoza. A south facade was chosen for the thermal analysis because of its extensive solar exposure. It faced a large inner courtyard, which helped reduce slope errors in the IR measurements.

The building’s envelope was retrofitted using an external thermal insulation composite system (ETICS) consisting of a 50 mm polystyrene insulation and cement render with a light ochre-colored finish. Additionally, a 1.15-meter continuous overhang (made of aluminum louvers) was installed to allow solar radiation into the windows during winter while obstructing it in the summertime.

An IR camera was used to monitor the temperatures in shadow and sunny areas of the facade along the day in both summers and winters for one year (2015). Additionally, a hygrothermal monitoring system with a weather station and data logger was installed in the building to record relative humidity, temperature, and wind speed throughout the year.

Next, sol-air temperature was calculated from the recorded measurements and the climate data procured from the State Meteorology Agency of Spain (AEMET) at the city’s airport. Instead of the commonly used sol-air temperatures, the researchers used the temperatures yielded by IR thermography for theoretically estimating the impact of solar protection on heat flux through the building envelope under steady-state conditions.

Study Results

The strategy employed for solar protection on the building under consideration significantly influenced the facade’s thermal response. It resulted in a temperature difference of 7.4 °C in summer and up to 1.2 °C in wintertime between the sunny and shaded areas.

In summertime, the shading system protected the building from incoming solar radiation through the windows and heat transfer through the wall by reducing its heat gains. However, the limited convective airflow prevents the cooling of walls and reduces inward heat fluxes when the outdoor temperature is lower than the indoor one. Thus, mobile solar protection systems should be considered to allow moderate surface cooling at dusk.

In wintertime, the horizontal solar protections reduced the convective air flow and air locked under them, increasing the temperature under the louvers as compared to the open areas of the facade. This warm bubble of entrapped air reduces heat fluxes and diminishes indoor-outdoor temperature differences. Consequently, indoor temperatures become more stable, which is favorable for mitigating fuel demand for indoor heating systems.

The comparative analysis using the temperature data from air, sol-air, and actual surface for estimation of heat fluxes revealed a significant gap. The former two resulted in high inaccuracy and overestimation of the performance of the buildings in comparison to the actual behavior. This is due to the higher influence of air temperature than of solar radiation on the determination of sol-air temperature. Alternatively, IR thermography proved to be a reliable technique for verifying the shading solutions’ performance.

Conclusion

Overall, the solar shading system implemented in this case study helped decrease surface temperature in summertime and convective airflow in wintertime. Its performance was enhanced by the prevalence of dense shadows from non-reflective materials in louvers. Additionally, the use of clear colors reinforced surface homogeneity in winter and decreased solar absorptance in summer.

The steady-state calculations demonstrate that shadowing can reduce thermal losses by up to 30 % on winter nights and 50-60 % on summer days. This analysis, considering a unidirectional flux, has limitations in climates with high thermal oscillation of temperatures. However, it allows a simple comparison among different shading solutions.

The inconsistencies in simulation results from different data sources can be overcome by revising the conventional external surface resistance values according to specific climatic conditions such as wind protection, sun irradiation, urban materials, etc.

In conclusion, the use of thermography in this study helped analyze the shadowing impact of ETICS as well as the urban layout on the thermal performance of the building. The authors aim to extend its usage in several situations over the year and complement it with real climate data for simulating the building performance.

Journal Reference

Barbero-Barrera, M. del M., Tendero-Caballero, R., & García de Viedma-Santoro, M. (2024). Impact of Solar Shading on Façades’ Surface Temperatures under Summer and Winter Conditions by IR Thermography. Architecture, 4(2), 221–246. https://doi.org/10.3390/architecture4020014, https://www.mdpi.com/2673-8945/4/2/14

