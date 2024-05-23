Sustainable Concrete from Recycled Construction Waste

A recent review published in Sustainability discussed the application of recycled coarse or fine aggregates from construction and demolition waste (CDW) in concrete, elaborating on the physical, mechanical, and durability properties of such sustainable concrete.

Background

Rapid urbanization and the development of the construction industry have led to the generation of vast amounts of CDW, imposing pressure on ecology and the environment. Additionally, alternative materials are being explored to replace natural aggregates in concrete to mitigate its negative environmental impact. These alternatives include several recycled materials such as CDWs.

CDWs mainly consist of concrete, mortar, ceramic, brick, metal, plastic, and glass. These inert solid wastes can be used in concrete, mortar, bricks, blocks, mountain landscaping, etc. according to their different size distributions.

Notably, apart from environmental benefits, using CDWs as a substitute for natural aggregates in concrete could save 10-20% of the material cost. Thus, effective management and repurposing of CDWs in producing concrete with enhanced performance is imperative. Accordingly, this study reviewed the papers most relevant to the title published within the last 20 years.

Recycling Process and Properties of CDW

Different methods are used to recycle CDWs, which influence their physical properties and use in construction as resources. Generally, mobile recycling machinery and fixed recycling plants are employed to transform demolished materials into a smaller fraction, both involving repeated sorting, crushing, and separation processes.

Mobile recycling machinery can process CDW on-site and the recycled aggregates (RAs) can be directly utilized without additional transportation. However, the quality of such aggregates is low, containing various types of partially processed materials. Alternatively, fixed recycling plants produce better quality aggregates with low impurity and as-required particle sizes.

However, the overall quality of RAs is poor compared to natural aggregates (NAs) due to a lower density and higher water absorption resulting from their porous structure. Thus, numerous methods are proposed to remove adhered mortar and improve RA quality, such as heat and rubbing, grinding, rotary drum mills, ball milling, microorganisms, and carbonation.

Physically, the surface of RAs typically exhibits a rough and irregular shape. Additionally, multiple internal microcracks are formed within the aggregate due to mechanical crushing. Thus, the structure of RAs comprises several pores, adhered mortar, interface transition zones, and cracks and complicates the concrete interiors.

Recycled fine aggregates with a smaller particle size than recycled coarse aggregate contain a greater proportion of weathered cement mortar and fissures. These factors influence the physical, mechanical, and durability properties of concrete.

Recycled Aggregates Used in Concrete

This study discussed the use of recycled coarse and fine aggregates in concrete in terms of physical properties (density, water absorption), mechanical properties (compressive strength, flexural strength), and durability (chloride ion penetration and resistance carbonation).

Carefully designing concrete mix helps optimize its strength, durability, workability, and sustainability. Thus, different strategies are used to design sustainable concrete including reducing cement content, utilizing alternative materials and additives, and optimizing aggregate proportions.

Workability is a critical parameter in assessing the handling, placing, and compacting of freshly mixed concrete and is influenced by the incorporated RAs. For example, the slump of fresh concrete decreases with increasing RA content. Thus, different methods are used to enhance the workability of RA-incorporating concrete such as optimizing grading, adjusting water/cement ratio, and incorporating chemical admixtures.

The density of concrete decreases upon adding CDW while water absorption increases. Moreover, an increase in the RA content may affect the compressive strength of concrete due to the increased porosity. Alternatively, the use of saturated or semi-saturated recycled coarse aggregates positively impacts concrete’s durability. Thus, the use of an appropriate amount of RA with proper pre-treatment and adequate curing can result in concrete with comparable or even higher compressive strength than normal concrete.

The flexural strength of lightweight concrete increases with the increase in RA content since the density and strength of RAs are greater than lightweight aggregates. Furthermore, concrete durability increases with the addition of RAs and other auxiliary materials due to reduced penetration of chlorides and acids, enhanced resistance to carbonation, and increased robustness against freeze-thaw cycles.

Conclusion

Overall, recycled materials, especially CDWs, are being increasingly explored as alternatives to natural aggregates in concrete production. The examples cited above highlight the promising outcomes of using RAs in concrete, contributing towards the adoption of sustainable practices in the construction sector.

Additionally, the analysis of different CDW properties and processing methods can aid in tailoring the physical, mechanical, and durability characteristics of concrete mixes as per target applications, balancing environmental considerations with performance requirements.

The researchers suggest further investigation of the source of RAs, durability of recycled fine and coarse aggregates, refined classification of CDWs, and practical engineering methods to incorporate them in building materials.

