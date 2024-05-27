Ilmenite Mud in Cement Composites: A Fly Ash Alternative?

A recent article published in Materials presented the microstructural assessment of rinsed ilmenite mud waste (R-MUD) added to Portland cement composites. The influence of R-MUD was compared to that of fly ash (FA) in similar cement composites.

Background

The cement industry contributes over 5% of the total anthropogenic CO 2 emissions. Various waste and by-products, such as furnace slag, fly ash, and silica fumes, are already used in cement to mitigate carbon emissions. Fly ash generated on combustion of hard coal is most useful for concrete. However, as the construction industry transforms to sustainability, there is an increase in the demand for good-quality fly ash. Thus, novel additives in cement production are required to counter the fly ash deficit.

Ilmenite mud is generated while producing titanium dioxide and can be valorized directly in a factory as a safe material called R-MUD. It demonstrates comparable or even better pozzolanic activity than fly ash and is useful as an additive in cement composites. However, previous studies have not fully explained such behavior of R-MUD despite the relatively low content of reactive silicon dioxide than FA. Thus, this study microstructurally assessed the pozzolanic activity of R-MUD compared to fly ash in a cement matrix.

Methods

A standard mortar base was modified by replacing 10.8 wt.% of cement with R-MUD or FA. Two mortar samples for each type of composition were molded and studied after a curing time of 7, 14, 28, 90, 180, and 360 days. X-ray diffraction (XRD) analysis was performed on the samples ground to a particle size of less than 0.063 mm. The aim was to determine the phase composition of mortars, its semiquantitative changes over time, and changes in the amorphous phase.

Thermal properties of the powdered samples were analyzed through differential thermal analysis (DTA) to precisely determine the changes in constituent quantities (mainly portlandite and calcite) while curing. R3 bound water test was performed to demonstrate the pozzolanic activity of R-MUD and compare it to FA. The activity analysis of the supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) involved preparing their paste with calcium hydroxide, water, and other constituents.

Mercury intrusion porosimetry (MIP) was performed to analyze pore distribution variation in the cement matrix containing R-MUD and FA while curing. The parameters studied include total porosity, pore size range, average pore volume and diameter, median pore volume, and diameter.

The surface morphology of the mortars with R-MUD and FA was examined using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) after 360 days of curing. It helped determine the differences between the microstructure of both mortars by analyzing the calcium-silicate-hydrate (C-S-H) phase.

Results and Discussion

The researchers compared the pozzolanic reactivity of R-MUD mortar to FA mortar by analyzing the test results. XRD data revealed a lower silicon dioxide and aluminum oxide content in R-MUD than in fly ash. However, it was more active than FA, which might be due to the higher content of colloidal silicon dioxide in R-MUD.

Thermograms of FA mortar cured for 360 days were quite similar to those of R-MUD mortar. However, the C-S-H phase composition differed. Loss of mass related to portlandite in FA mortar was higher than in R-MUD, exhibiting that the reaction of FA with portlandite was weaker than R-MUD. Furthermore, the R3 bound water test demonstrated that FA had more bound water than R-MUD, which impacts its potential activity.

The MIP test revealed differences in the microstructure sealing efficiency of R-MUD and FA mortars. The type of pore size transformation was similar in both but slower in FA samples. Additionally, the process of microstructure sealing was the same for both kinds of mortar initially. However, in the case of FA, it ultimately slowed down and almost stopped entirely after 360 days of curing.

SEM images helped analyze the microstructure of R-MUD and FA mortars cured for 360 days, revealing the sealing properties of the C-S-H phase and various types of transition zones between grout and aggregate, fly ash, and R-MUD constituents. The microstructure of both mortars was sealed similarly to one another. However, in the R-MUD mortar, sealed areas dominated while the opposite was true for FA mortar.

Conclusion

Overall, R-MUD proved to be a useful substitute for FA in cement composites. The study demonstrated that R-MUD is a pozzolanic reactive material with properties similar to or better than FA as an SCM. This activity of R-MUD influences pore size distribution and microstructure of the cement matrix.

However, the mechanism behind R-MUD’s activity differs from that of FA as the former contains lesser silicon dioxide. Alternatively, the colloidal form of silicon dioxide in R-MUD is highly reactive. The mechanisms behind the higher pozzolanic activity of R-MUD need further investigations for its application as a substitute for good-quality fly ash.

