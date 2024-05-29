A recent article published in Case Studies in Construction Materials explored the feasibility of using sorted municipal waste, specifically paper ash (PA) and food waste ash (FWA) as a partial cement substitute (up to 15%) in paste and mortar.

Study: Sorted Municipal Solid Waste Ash as Cement Substitute . Image Credit: Shine Nucha/Shutterstock.com

Background

Concrete production has raised substantial environmental concerns due to CO 2 emissions from the extensive use of cement. Alternative materials and methods are being developed to mitigate the environmental impact associated with concrete production. One promising approach is the incorporation of waste materials as fillers or pozzolanic substances in concrete.

Simultaneously, the global population's growth and urbanization are anticipated to significantly increase municipal solid waste (MSW) generation. Thus, the incorporation of waste materials into concrete not only reduces cement consumption but also addresses waste disposal concerns, thus promoting a circular economy principle.

Separating MSW before incineration is a crucial step in modern waste management strategies. Food and paper waste form the major combustible part in MSW, contributing 40-44.5% and 8.5-14.5%, respectively. Hence, this study involved incinerating sorted waste (paper and food waste) to obtain homogeneous ashes and evaluating the potential of these processed PA and FWA as partial cement substitutes in paste and mortar.

Methods

The researchers collected paper and food waste from a nearby landfill in Selangor, Malaysia. Next, the waste was dried and incinerated. The resulting ash was ground and mixed with ordinary Portland cement (OPC) to form pastes. Additionally, mortar samples were produced by mixing PA/FWA, OPC, and graded sand.

The chemical constitution of PA, FWA, and OPC was examined by X-ray fluorescence (XRF) while their particle size distribution was determined by particle size analysis. In addition, the morphology of PA and FWA particles was visualized using scanning electron microscopy (SEM).

The formulated cement paste was tested for soundness and setting time as per European standards. The soundness test helped evaluate the volume stability of blended cement and analyze its susceptibility to expansion or disintegration when exposed to heat and moisture. The setting time test was performed to assess the workability and handling properties of blended cement.

Mortar mixtures were designed with various cement substitute percentages of PA and FWA (0%, 5%, 10%, and 15%). The compressive strength of these mixtures was analyzed by preparing 50 mm cubic specimens and testing them at a 1.35 kN/s loading rate after 3, 7, and 28 days of curing. Additionally, the chloride content in the mixtures was determined to identify any potential risk of reinforcement corrosion in concrete structures.

Finally, a heavy metal leaching test was conducted to evaluate the release of potentially harmful elements from the hardened mortar mix comprising 15% PA and 15% FWA. The leachate was examined through inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) to measure the amount of As, Mo, Zn, Pb, Cr, Ni, Cu, Ba, Cd, Sb, and Se.

Results and Discussion

The analysis results revealed the potential benefits and effects of using PA and FWA as partial cement substitute materials. XRF data helped conclude that the waste ashes used in this study were not pozzolanic materials. While the PA particles were irregular in shape with an average size of 12.9 μm, FWA particles were spherical with a mean diameter of 26.5 μm.

The expansion of the blended cement paste increased with the introduction of PA and FWA as cement substitutes. However, the expansion was within the standard limit. Notably, the high CaO content of PA significantly influenced both the initial and final setting times of the cement paste.

The compressive strength of the mortar using a 5-15% PA substitution level was reduced by 19.6% to 27.3% on the 28th day. Alternatively, FWA exhibited lesser impact on the mortar’s compressive strength, as a 5% FWA substitution level resulted in only a 7.2% reduction in 28-day strength.

Blended cement paste comprising 15% of both PA and FWA adhered to the standard chloride content limit of 0.1%. The raw materials of PA and FWA contain certain heavy metals, such as Zn and Cu, exceeding the standard hazardous waste thresholds. However, when blended into hardened mortar at a 15% substitution level, the concentration of these heavy metals reduced significantly, meeting the standard criteria for non-hazardous and even inert waste.

Conclusion

Overall, this study demonstrated the viability of using sorted MSW-derived PA and FWA as partial substitutions (0-15%) for cement in the construction industry. The soundness and setting time of the PA and FWA-containing cement pastes satisfied European standards. However, the compressive strength of the mortar decreased on substituting cement with these waste ashes.

Despite these reductions in compressive strength, PA and FWA hold significant advantages for environmental impact mitigation and waste management. Moreover, they meet the blended cement requirements for chloride content and heavy metal leaching. The researchers suggest further investigation and optimization to improve the performance and promote the adoption of such waste ash materials.

Journal Reference

Lin, J. et al. (2024). Sorted municipal solid waste ash as cement substitute: A study on paper ash and food waste ash. Case Studies in Construction Materials, 20, e03329. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cscm.2024.e03329, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214509524004807

