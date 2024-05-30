Aussie Company Builds First 3D Printed Two-Storey Building in Southern Hemisphere

World leading Australian 3D printing technology company, Luyten 3D, has just completed another significant milestone in its journey to push the boundaries of 3D construction technology. Already dubbed one of the most successful 3D printers manufacturing companies in the building and construction sector worldwide, Luyten 3D has further augmented its reputation for innovation and excellence with the printing of a two-storey building in Melbourne, Australia.

Image Credit: Luyten 3D

Luyten 3D was the first 3D printing technology company to build a home in Australia and the southern hemisphere using its cutting-edge mobile 3D printer, the Platypus X12, and the firm has now become the first to build a two-storey building using this technology.

“We are extremely proud to become the first ever 3D printing company in the building and construction sector to deliver on such a monumental achievement. The double storey building is a two-level granny flat designed to create an instant yet stylish small format living space,” Ahmed Mahil said.

Ahmed Mahil is the founder, CEO and Global president of Luyten 3D, an award-winning Australian large scale 3D printers manufacturing company which designs and manufactures the most advanced and innovative range of mobile 3D printers and 3D printing mix for the building and construction sector.

The two-storey granny flat was printed in one go at the company’s global headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. Luyten 3D printed the structure using the Platypus X12 printer, the largest printer in its fleet of 3D printers.

The Platypus X12 is the largest mobile AI powered 3D printer in the world. It is transformative in operation and can convert from a compact size to six metres in height and 12 metres in length and print using a self-propelled crane which enables it to adjust and move with ease into difficult-to-access spaces and across large sites to print 3D structures.

The two-storey granny flat which comprises two bedrooms, a kitchen, bathroom and living area, only took 32 hours to build in total involving two staff over two and a half day shifts. It is 11 metres wide, 3.2 metres deep and six metres high including the skillion roof.

“To date, building a double storey structure using 3D printing has been problematic as some firms in the northern hemisphere have only been able to do this by using fixed gantries which are notoriously expensive to operate and dismantle. For those with mobile gantries they have had to print in separate stages by hoisting up a 3D printer to the second floor or use very expensive repurposed boom trucks which require large areas to operate,” Mahil said.

“Through our telescopically transformative Platypus X12 printer, we have made it possible for this printing to happen seamlessly in one printing session without the need for the involvement of any other heavy machinery.

“In essence, we have solved one of the industry’s biggest challenges - how do we print more than one storey of building in one go. Our Platypus X12 does this with simplicity and ease. The flexibility and manoeuvrability of the Platypus X12 printer was able to scale up to two levels quickly and easily without any issues.”

Luyten 3D also used their proprietary concrete mix, Ultimatecrete Ultraeco product to print the two storey granny flat.

“Our newly launched Ultimatecrete Ultraeco mix is an extremely high performing mix which uses 20 percent less cement than the original ecofriendly Ultimatecrete while at the same time delivering increased sustainability,” Mahil said.

Mahil emphasised that the two-storey granny flat is now a prime example of the benefits of 3D printing for the housing sector, especially in light of the federal government’s affordable housing initiative.

“We have demonstrated that using our cutting-edge technology that anything is possible. 3D printing can help to ease the building crisis sweeping the country and the industry needs to embrace 3D printing to galvanise the industry’s long-term future,” he said.

“Traditional building methods are proving too costly for an industry that has operated on fixed cost contracts and archaic building practices. On top of this labour is becoming scarcer and building materials are also proving difficult to source and this is driving up the cost of doing business.

“3D printing significantly reduces build time and cuts costs for the creation of the structural framework. Rather than laying bricks and building walls, 3D printing simply prints the structure so that trades can then install the final elements.

“We have demonstrated the versatility of 3D printing through the build of a two-storey granny flat. While printing, two people operated the concrete pumping system and were on hand to immediately address any issues identified through our multi-sensory feedback systems.

“The printing process is easy, low risk and highly productive. 3D printing isn’t just for basic structures. As we have shown, 3D printing is capable of delivering a broad range of properties for a range of different and challenging locations.

“The Platypus X12 can easily print a two-storey dwelling capable of providing a stylish and comfortable living space for occupants. The product is fast drying, highly durable and capable of withstanding significant weather events, making it ideal for remote living conditions as well.”

Luyten’s cutting edge 3D printer technology enables builders to transform construction projects that would traditionally take months or years to complete and instead finish them within a number of days. The 3D concrete printing revolutionary technology enables 60 percent reduction of construction waste, 70 percent reduction of production time, and 80 percent reduction of labour costs when compared to hands-on construction projects.

