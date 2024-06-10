A recent article published in Frontiers of Architectural Research presented a case study on the reconstructed historical townhouses in Kosice, Slovakia, examining the changes in its thermal properties and structures with multiple renovations.

Study: Preserving Historical Value of Renovated Buildings . Image Credit: Vadim_N/Shutterstock.com

Background

Restoration of historic buildings is a highly complex process involving the application of only known materials. Before application, it is necessary to comprehend the effect of these materials on the originally used historical materials. In addition, the restoration process should improve the building’s structural and physical properties and enhance its internal environment.

With the development of new materials and construction processes, the possibility of interventions in historic structures that do not endanger monumental values is gradually expanding. However, it is still challenging to protect historical heritage by applying hidden methods of insulation, which preserve the building’s authenticity.

Many promising restoration approaches have been developed that foster a symbiosis of the old and the new materials. This study examined the compromises between the structural and physical properties of a historic building that has undergone several renovations, comparing the structure before and after restoration.

Methods

The researchers selected a historic building in Kosice, Slovakia, for study. The building, constructed in the 14th century, serves commercial purposes and has undergone multiple renovations. However, its original construction did not meet the required standards. Thus, an inspection was considered necessary before commencing the restoration project.

Monitoring and survey of the building’s façade were conducted in winter. This outer wall’s façade comprises significant architectural elements of various building materials. Under unfavorable temperatures and atmospheric conditions, these architectural elements may experience deterioration.

Thus, a thorough inspection was done to determine the thermal-technical properties of the buildings’ structures and details before restoration. Surface temperatures were recorded indoors, outdoors, and on the building envelope to analyze one-dimensional heat dissipation. Furthermore, a room with windows facing north and east on the second floor was selected for in situ test measurements. Hourly measurements were recorded using data loggers, recording the temperature and density of the heat flows.

Selected monitoring points were distributed to analyze the assumed critical elements of the building structure. This was necessary because the number of days when the average daily temperatures fell below zero during the year was limited. Therefore, the measurements in the building were recorded for a short period (seven days) from January-end to February-beginning.

Results and Discussion

The results of this study revealed the preparation for the renovation and restoration of the historical building in Kosice. The outdoor and indoor in situ measurements were influenced by environmental factors. Thus, the changes in the internal surface temperatures of the perimeter walls were recorded under non-stationary conditions using sensors located on the north and east perimeter walls.

The inner surface’s temperature fell below the “hygienic criterion” (the critical temperature for mold growth) only at a few positions, specifically in the Romanesque stone slabs on the windowsills of the northern perimeter wall. Moreover, even under extreme conditions (low outdoor air temperatures in winter) the temperature was not suitable for mold growth on the inner surface of the envelope walls (two facades).

There were no notable differences in the measured surface temperatures above and below the window ledge (the northern envelope of the building). This was attributed to the extensive outlining of the window sill leading to cooling effects on the elements oriented towards the north.

The researchers observed a window lintel above the window opening, although its composition remained unknown. This lintel had different thermo-physical properties compared to the external wall material. The researchers suggest that such facts can significantly help decide the restoration method of the building. Additionally, the measured temperature trends can assist in non-destructive analysis of the material composition of the perimeter walls.

Conclusion

Overall, the measurements revealed that despite the absence of a new thermal insulation layer on the external part of the building, the standard requirements were not violated. However, the researchers identified changes in the original structures and their shapes after the building restoration.

In general, restoring a historic building is a unique process, specific to the building. Past attempts to apply universal advice and recommendations have often destroyed the individual qualities of monuments. Moreover, the senseless standardization of appearance hides the most precious means of expression for the cultural diversity of the building. Thus, close cooperation of all participating professionals is necessary for historic building restoration projects. Additionally, the research and design work for protection must be based on scientific knowledge.

In conclusion, this study demonstrated the effect of outer shell properties on the structure’s thermal insulation and suggested methods for architects, planners, and preservationists to preserve the structural forms of the façade. Furthermore, the restoration design and work must be based on scientific knowledge.

Journal Reference

Katunský, D., Katunská, J., Dolníková, E., & Hutkai, K. (2024). Preserving the historical value and thermal properties of renovated buildings: The case of reconstructed town houses in Kosice, Slovakia. Frontiers of Architectural Research. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foar.2024.04.007, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2095263524000724

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.