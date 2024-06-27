Enhancing Concrete with Bamboo Fiber and Recycled Aggregate

A recent article published in Materials investigated the properties of concrete synthesized using natural bamboo fibers (NBFs) and recycled aggregate from crushed waste concrete. An orthogonal experiment helped determine the optimal mixing proportions for NBF-reinforced concrete.

Casting and property testing of NBF-reinforced concrete specimens. Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1944/17/12/2972

Background

Reusing recycled aggregates from waste concrete is a crucial method for managing construction waste. However, recycled aggregates exhibit enhanced porosity and water absorption, leading to inferior structural properties compared to natural aggregates.

Incorporating fibers into recycled concrete can partially overcome the limitations of recycled concrete by enhancing toughness and crack resistance. For this purpose, mostly steel and polypropylene fibers are used. However, there is a growing demand for high-performance natural fibers with a low carbon footprint and biodegradability.

Bamboo, an abundant natural resource available globally, offers energy-saving advantages with a short growth cycle and little energy requirements for harvesting and processing. Moreover, NBFs have a high specific modulus and strength and help reduce carbon emissions from the construction sector when used in building materials.

However, NBFs face certain limitations in concrete applications, such as insufficient bonding, low hydrophilicity, and vulnerability to biodegradation. Thus, this study examined the impact of fiber admixture on concrete workability and mechanical properties in detail.

Methods

The raw materials for producing concrete comprised Portland cement, fly ash, recycled aggregate from a recycled resource utilization company, desalinated sea sand as the fine aggregate, and tap water. In addition, NBFs produced from Moso bamboo were commercially procured.

Before concrete casting, the NBFs were pretreated by carding and cut into different lengths. Additionally, the quality grade of the recycled aggregate was assessed and its particle size distribution was optimized for concrete preparation.

The mixing ratios of NBF-reinforced concrete were decided according to the Specification or Mix Proportion Design of Ordinary Concrete. After preliminary design, trial mixing, and adjustments, the final concrete mix with varying water-cement ratios was prepared.

The workability of the concrete was assessed by the slump cylinder method. Additionally, the compressive strength and cubic split tensile strength of NBF-reinforced concrete were measured on a universal testing machine after 28 days of curing using specimens with dimensions of 150×150×150 mm3.

Alternatively, the prismatic flexural strength test of NBF-reinforced concrete was examined using samples with dimensions of 100×100×400 mm3. Furthermore, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) was employed to observe the morphology of prepared concrete samples. It helped identify and analyze the hydration products.

Finally, an orthogonal experiment was designed with the NBF length, NBF content, and water-to-cement ratio as variables. The test results were evaluated using range analysis to determine the optimal ratios of each variable. Additionally, variance analysis from repeated tests was used to analyze the significance of each factor.

Results and Discussion

The experimental results revealed enhanced mechanical strength of the NBF-reinforced recycled aggregate concrete fabricated according to optimal parameters obtained from the orthogonal experiment. These included a 20 mm fiber length (from 10 mm, 15 mm, and 20 mm lengths), a 0.4 v% (volume%) fiber content (from 0.2v%, 0.3v%, and 0.4v%), and a 0.55 water-to-cement ratio (from 0.55, 0.60, and 0.65 ratios).

The mechanical properties and workability of the prepared concrete were primarily influenced by the fiber content and water-to-cement ratio, with the fiber length having a relatively minor effect.

The optimum average compressive strength of NBF-reinforced concrete was 25.2 MPa, 7.3% higher than that of the concrete without NBF (23.4 MPa). NBFs enhanced the toughening and crack resistance of the concrete, thereby improving its resistance to brittleness.

The primary failure mechanism of NBF-reinforced concrete under compression was the outward development of the complete surface mortar layer, with the fibers efficiently holding the concrete together. Overall, the concrete samples demonstrated fair integrity after failure, sustaining their entire form without localized collapse.

Furthermore, SEM analysis revealed minimal flaky Ca(OH) 2 crystals at the NBF-hardened cement paste interface. The hydration products mainly comprised needle-shaped ettringite and calcium-silicate-hydrate gel. These products enhanced the structural density and facilitated strong bonding at the NBF-hardened cement interface.

Conclusion

Overall, the sustainable and cost-effective NBF-incorporated recycled concrete developed in this study exhibited enhanced mechanical properties. The orthogonal experiment helped examine the effect of NBF content, NBF length, and the water-to-cement ratio on the concrete’s workability, compressive strength, splitting tensile strength, and flexural strength.

The researchers exclusively focused on the nature and distribution of hydration products in NBF-incorporated cement-based materials using SEM. They plan to integrate X-ray diffraction and Fourier transform spectroscopy techniques in the future for a more comprehensive and rigorous investigation of the micro-mechanisms of materials.

This study can provide a reference for innovative approaches to construction waste reuse and adopting low-carbon biomass fibers. Ultimately, this can accelerate the utilization of environmentally friendly and sustainable building materials.

Journal Reference

Xu, B., Tian, R., Wang, Y., Zhang, Z., & Zhang, Z. (2024). Preparation and Properties of Natural Bamboo Fiber-Reinforced Recycled Aggregate Concrete. Materials, 17(12), 2972. DOI: 10.3390/ma17122972, https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1944/17/12/2972

