Eco-Friendly Insulation: Rubber and Leather Waste

A recent article published in the Journal of Materials Research and Technology proposed using expanded styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) with leather waste as a sustainable alternative for thermal insulation in low-cost housing.

Background

Recently, energy efficiency and thermal comfort of low-income housing, specifically in regions prone to extreme climatic conditions, have gained significant attention. Traditional building materials like bricks and concrete are energy inefficient, causing high indoor temperatures. This impacts residents' well-being and increases energy consumption for air conditioning.

Novel eco-efficient composites that can function as thermal materials are being explored to mitigate climate effects and reduce electricity consumption. Thermally efficient, low-density, and affordable coating materials are preferred for such applications.

Bovine leather waste, such as trimmings and shavings, contains chromium III sulfate used in leather tanning. Polymeric matrices are ideal for incorporating them, preventing the oxidation of chromium ions into carcinogenic compounds. Moreover, these waste materials can enhance the thermal insulation properties of rubber composites.

Thus, this study investigated the morphological, thermal, and acoustic properties of expanded SBR composites with leather residues as a sustainable solution to energy efficiency problems in affordable housing.

Methods

SBR with 23.5% styrene content and leather shavings were locally sourced for preparing the composites using an open two-roll mill mixer. The leather waste was micronized to obtain a particle size of under 50 mm before use.

The composites were developed using leather shaving amounts of 0, 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 phr (per hundred rubber). The composite containing 0 phr was designated as pure rubber. The rheology of the homogenized samples was analyzed through isotherms obtained at 160 °C. Subsequently, the materials were subjected to hot pressing at 160 °C to prepare solid samples for further analysis.

The cross-link density of the composites was determined using the swelling technique by immersing in toluene for 5 days. In addition, their morphology was examined using a scanning electron microscope (SEM). Three SEM images were recorded for each composite to analyze pore sizes, areas, and pore anisotropy.

Chemical elements at specific positions on the species were identified using energy-dispersive X-ray (EDX) spectroscopy. Additionally, the cell density was determined using Kumar's theoretical approximation.

Furthermore, dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA), thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), and differential scanning calorimetry analysis (DSC) were performed to examine the mechanical and thermal properties of the composites. Moreover, the acoustic absorption coefficient was calculated in the 500-6400 Hz frequency range at 20 °C. Finally, the applicability of the composite was demonstrated by preparing a thermal coating prototype of size 19´19´155 cm3.

Results and Discussion

SBR foams with micronized leather waste as filler yielded promising results across the evaluated properties. Both minimum and maximum torque values increased with increasing leather content, attributed to the corresponding increase in viscosity.

The vulcanization rate of composites progressively increased by adding leather waste up to 30 phr, saturating beyond this value due to greater resistance in the rubber. Moreover, the composites with 0 to 20 phr leather exhibited the lowest cross-link density values. However, beyond 30 phr leather waste, the cross-link density increased significantly.

The SEM images exhibited the fibrous nature of leather with a maximum length of 1.4 mm and under 0.297 mm diameter. Thus, adding leather reduced the porosity and increased the relative density of the rubber foams. In addition, higher porosity is generally related to higher cellular density. However, this was not observed for the 20 phr leather foams as their cellular density depended on the number of cells formed, which was lowest for this composite.

Despite the lowest cell density, the 20 phr leather foams exhibited the best pore distribution with more varied area sizes, favorable for an effective response as a thermal insulator. Alternatively, the composite with 40 phr leather exhibited a maximum proportion of pores (approximately 70%).

The SBR foam with 50 phr leather demonstrated the best acoustic performance in the 1500-3500 Hz frequency range. Alternatively, the 20 phr composite maintained its performance over a broader frequency range (1500-4500 Hz) due to the lower cell density and greater heterogeneity in pore distribution.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers proposed an innovative and sustainable solution for thermal insulation in low-cost housing using expanded SBR with micronized leather shavings. The composite with 20 phr emerged as the most promising alternative to conventional materials, exhibiting high thermal insulation capacity with a thermal conductivity of 0.073 W/mK and temperature attenuation of about 15 °C.

The thermal insulation properties of the other compositions also surpassed traditional materials such as plywood, fiberglass, asphalt roofing, and cement tiles. Thus, leather waste can be feasibly used as a reinforcing filler in rubber-based foams to produce sustainable thermal insulation materials, mitigating urban heating and improving the quality of life in cities.

