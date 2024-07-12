Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering

EnviraBoard Launches First Carbon Negative Building Boards

The UK-based manufacturer, EnviraBoard, has announced its plans to bring a carbon-negative building board to the construction industry.

Image Credit: EnviraBoard Ltd

Using proven Danish technology (IP acquired) EnviraBoard utilises recycled paper sludge as the raw material for its sustainable building boards, which are aptly named “EnviraBoards”. This paper sludge, which is a secondary waste material that would usually end up in landfill or incineration, is free from toxins and is environmentally safe.

From Waste to Value

The EnviraBoard product offers both a solution to the waste disposal challenges in the paper recycling industry, and a new, sustainable, and totally circular alternative to the widely used plasterboard products - typically made from gypsum, which is not only mined, but environmentally challenging and requires specialist recycling solutions.

Easy Installation and Negative Carbon

The new EnviraBoards demonstrate a net reduction in carbon emission (compared to disposing of the waste) and can be recycled to produce new boards, or simply allowed to biodegrade naturally. They also offer strong acoustic and fire-retardant performance, excellent impact resistance, and are flexible, clean, quick and easy to install, handle and finish.

Funding

EnviraBoard has launched a SEED funding round (4th July 2024), with a target of £2m, to support the expansion of its UK manufacturing business including the construction of a mini-plant. Following a project with the Institute of Manufacturing at the University of Cambridge, which assessed market feasibility, EnviraBoard is progressing a supply chain agreement with Palm Paper in Kings Lynn and has already received expressions of interest from distributors in Scandinavia.

The business is forecasting significant international growth as there could be the potential to set-up production facilities at up to 1,000 paper recycling sites.

Source:

EnviraBoards

