A recent article published in the Journal of Building Engineering assessed the life cycle impact of preventive maintenance of modern methods of construction (MMC)-based concrete structures in an aggressive corrosion environment of chlorides.

Study: Sustainability of Preventive Maintenance in Coastal Construction . Image Credit: Michael Dechev/Shutterstock.com

Background

The global resource-intensive construction industry consumes around 50% of non-renewable resources, posing a significant sustainability challenge. Among various solutions for the efficient design and construction of buildings, MMC uses conventional materials with unconventional techniques. These efficient construction methods promote material waste reduction and mitigate potential cost increases through industrialization.

The importance of sustainability assessment in the construction sector is well established. However, considering the impacts of the long-term maintenance phase covering the entire infrastructure and building cycle is more important than conventional short-term assessments focused on the construction phase, especially for the constructions subjected to harsh environmental conditions.

The structures in coastal areas are repeatedly subjected to intense chloride attacks. However, a multi-criteria decision-making (MCDM) model has not yet been used to assess the sustainability of such MMC-based residential building structures. Thus, this study evaluated the sustainability of different maintenance designs implemented over the lifespan of structures exposed to chloride-induced corrosion.

Methods

The researchers evaluated the sustainability performance of different alternatives compared to the baseline design of a public residential building on the coast of Sancti Petri, Spain. The chosen standard structure, REF, had three ‘unidome’ slab levels constructed using an in-situ MMC. Thus, the life cycle impacts of ten construction options for designing a 1 m2 slab were evaluated.

Concrete durability is greatly influenced by chloride penetration from seawater, which can lead to corrosion. Thus, the alternative designs aimed to enhance the concrete structure's durability by improving corrosion resistance, increasing thickness, inhibitory protection, or using different steel types.

The sustainability evaluation considered economic, environmental, and social factors, covering construction and maintenance tasks to ensure a 50-year service life of the structure as per national standards. The economic impact assessment included initial construction costs and long-term maintenance costs.

The ReCiPe environmental assessment method accounted for human health, ecosystem damage, and resource availability. Alternatively, the social impact assessment based on the SOCA (Social LCA) database considered four stakeholders (workers, local communities, society, and value chain actors).

Overall, nine different impact categories were used as decision criteria in this MCDM assessment. The best-worst method (BWM) was used for pairwise comparison while the classical VIKOR (VIekriterijumsko KOmpromisno Rangiranje) method was used to obtain a sustainability indicator. Additionally, the material expenditures utilized in this analysis were sourced from Spanish construction databases and detailed data provided by specific suppliers.

Results and Discussion

Improving the structures’ strength in harsh environments translated into greater environmental sustainability of maintenance activities. Thus, improving standard concrete mixes by adding pozzolans, fly ash, silica fume, etc. significantly reduced CO 2 emissions.

The comprehensive LCA based on the MCDM method revealed 5% silica fume concrete as the most economical and eco-friendly option to enhance the durability of structures in coastal areas maintenance. Alternatively, hydrophobic impregnation was most effective in reducing social impacts.

However, simultaneously considering the economic, environmental, and social impacts over one- and two-dimensional evaluations to achieve sustainability in maintenance provided a holistic view. Accordingly, a design using sulforesistant cement in concrete mix exhibited an 86% higher sustainability rating than the baseline.

Alternative durable designs, such as unconventional steel, oversized structural elements, or cathodic corrosion protection of concrete, yielded superior sustainability only in some instances. Alternatively, methods requiring extensive maintenance like periodic hydrophobic surface treatments provided better results. Moreover, multiple preventive maintenance cycles throughout the life of a structure are more sustainable than reactive maintenance.

Consultation with experts revealed environmental aspects (38.6%) to be most relevant in sustainability evaluation, followed by social (34.6%) and economic (26.8%) aspects. Specifically, the most highly valued criteria were the value chain actors and maintenance cost, followed by human health and resources.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, the researchers adopted a gate-to-grave approach to investigate the life cycle impacts of ten design options for ‘unidome’ slabs in a beachfront hotel building. BWM and VIKOR technique were employed to assess the economic, environmental, and social impact of these options according to the maintenance cycles required over the structure's lifetime.

However, the Ecoinvent and SOCA databases used in this study are limited in terms of the specific building materials (required for the preparation and repair of slabs and reinforcements during maintenance) involved in the assessment. Consequently, the LCA of these materials was conducted using concepts similar to those in Ecoinvent.

The researchers suggest exploring other MCDM methods to obtain subjective weights and sustainability scores for different maintenance activities in the future. Additionally, the number of design alternatives for reactive maintenance strategies should be enhanced, optimizing the repair interval using the preventive maintenance results obtained in this study. Furthermore, the presented preventive measures can be combined, assessing their compatibilities and sustainability performance in the long term.

Journal Reference

Sánchez-Garrido, A. J., Navarro, I. J., & Yepes, V. (2024). Sustainable preventive maintenance of MMC-based concrete building structures in a harsh environment. Journal of Building Engineering, 110155. DOI: 10.1016/j.jobe.2024.110155, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352710224017236

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.