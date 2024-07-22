Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering

APM Steam Highlights Comprehensive HVAC Insulation Services

American Plant Maintenance (APM Steam), a leading provider of steam systems maintenance services, highlights its innovative HVAC insulation services, designed to provide significant energy savings and enhanced operational efficiency for healthcare facilities, colleges, universities, pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, food manufacturers, and government facilities.

Image Credit: American Plant Maintenance (APM Steam)

The Heat Loss Study offered by APM Steam includes a detailed site walk and thorough review of hot water, steam, and chilled water plants and distribution systems. An engineering team delivers a full review of findings, offering actionable recommendations to repair faulty insulation or add insulation where energy losses are significant. Clients receive a summary report with a detailed scope of work and pricing. APM Steam also manages utility incentives, reducing project costs whenever applicable.

APM Steam provides specialized insulation for steam traps, valves, pipes, and other components throughout hot water and steam systems. This service ensures a lasting payback, positively impacting customers' bottom lines by significantly reducing energy losses. The specialized cold-water insulation offered by APM Steam retains temperatures, lowers energy losses, and minimizes pipe sweating, ensuring efficient system operation and reduced maintenance costs.

In addition, APM Steam handles utility incentive applications from start to finish, ensuring maximum funding from local utility companies, further reducing the cost of insulation projects. The insulation jackets provided are high quality, removable, and custom-made in the USA. Typical payback without energy efficiency incentives is only 11 months, helping to reduce operating budgets by eliminating energy losses.

For more information about APM Steam's HVAC insulation services and to schedule a Heat Loss Study, visit https://apmsteam.com/servicesparts/hvac-insulation/.

