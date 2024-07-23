Machine Learning Optimizes 3D Concrete Printing Accuracy

A recent article published in Inventions introduced a computer vision setup for real-time precision in three-dimensional (3D) concrete printing, employing machine learning (ML) to control layer morphology.

Survey of printed specimens (a,b), and first simulation experiments on variations of material flow (c). Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/2411-5134/9/4/80

Background

Rising environmental concerns and the shift towards sustainability have confronted the construction industry to revolutionize this sector with innovative solutions. Implementing 3D printing technologies in construction offers design freedom, allowing the building of complex geometries while significantly reducing material waste and costs.

However, 3D concrete printing (3DCP) requires careful parameter adjustments to ensure accurate and high-quality prints due to the volatile material characteristics of concrete. Despite several technological advancements, manual intervention plays a prominent role in 3DCP, resulting in errors and inconsistencies in the final printed structure.

Alternatively, machine learning vision models offer great solutions. They can precisely analyze images and videos during printing and detect defects and deviations. Moreover, the captured data enables automatic adjustments to print parameters, enhancing quality without human intervention.

Thus, this study integrated a camera-based system with an ML framework to control the motion speed of a 3DCP robot autonomously throughout the process. The aim was to maintain the desired layer width.

Methods

This study focused on four aspects: generating a comprehensive dataset of parameters for 3DCP, real-time monitoring of printed layer width, assessing the accuracy of extreme gradient boosting (XGB) in predicting printing parameters, and evaluating the XGB-controlled design process.

Firstly, a synthetic dataset was built from a numerical simulation of 3DCP tailored to the properties of the concrete mix used. It helped extract values of different printing parameters like the extruder speed and achieve a specific printed layer shape with measurable parameters like width and height. Subsequently, fine-tuning and calibration were performed to make the digital material identical to the physical concrete.

Numerical simulations were performed using the “overInterDyMFoam” solver from OpenFOAM v2112, an open-source digital library for various engineering, academic, and scientific computations. The dataset obtained from these simulations was used to train an XGB model, which was then deployed in real-time along with a computer vision system.

A data-capturing channel was used to refine the XGB model using experimental data. Additionally, feature extraction was performed using the Grasshopper optimization algorithm. The extracted combination of locations and features gave the final dataset, which was used to train the ML model. This dataset comprised 2245 entries and 9 features derived from all different simulations performed. The developed ML framework was examined for accuracy in estimating the time and material required to accomplish a print by considering unpredictable changes in print speed and material flow throughout the process.

Results and Discussion

The researchers employed different model architectures to find the algorithm with the best performance. ScikitLearn 1.2.2 ML package was used to evaluate these architectures against the synthesized dataset.

The first model of linear regression exhibited very low accuracy (0.62). Alternatively, a deep neural network model provided promising results for the data it was trained on but did not predict well for unseen data, leading to overfitting. A model from the neural network algorithms, a gated recurrent unit (GRU), also encountered overfitting. Finally, an XGB architecture demonstrated the best performance, predicting motion speed with an accuracy of 0.92.

The XGB model was trained in two variations: variation 1 predicted layer width, given a state with motion speed and variation 2 predicted motion speed, given a state with layer width. Layer width values extracted from a simulation and those predicted by variation 1 of the XGB model appeared identical throughout the print path.

However, careful analysis revealed poor predictions for the curved portions of the print path. This could be improved using an expanded dataset according to the print path geometry.

The proposed computer vision system for accurately monitoring layer width and precise motion control comprised a camera that could rotate 360 degrees, aligning with the printing direction. An external Arduino unit rotated the camera through a stepper motor. Alternatively, image-processing operations were performed on a Raspberry Pi system. Finally, the Grasshopper environment formed the central hub enabling real-time communication between different computational processes and fabrication equipment.

The depth camera’s video stream was processed using Python v3.9 to extract layer width information. Subsequently, these data were relayed to the ML model, which utilized this movement data and printing parameters to determine the optimal extruder speed for sustaining or achieving a predefined target layer width.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers successfully demonstrated the automation of the 3DCP process using an ML algorithm. The XGB model presented promising results (accuracies over 80%) for designing (predicting speed for a given width) and monitoring (predicting speed correction given a target width with camera measurements) applications. However, these results are yet to be validated in real-world printing scenarios. The researchers suggest expanding the dataset to include different types of concrete mixes to enhance the proposed system’s versatility and broaden its application opportunities.

Journal Reference

Silva, J. M. et al. (2024). Real-Time Precision in 3D Concrete Printing: Controlling Layer Morphology via Machine Vision and Learning Algorithms. Inventions, 9(4), 80. DOI: 10.3390/inventions9040080, https://www.mdpi.com/2411-5134/9/4/80

