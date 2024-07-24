Case Construction Equipment Launches D-Series Graders

CASE Construction Equipment is building upon the success of its motor grader heritage, with the introduction of the new D-series: 836D and 856D. Boasting many of the operator comfort and productivity benefits launched with the previous C-Series machines, the D-Series models take the operator’s cabin to a new level of comfort, with precision, intuitive moldboard control, powerful Dual Power engines and a comprehensive range of after-sales solutions.

Image Credit: CASE Construction Equipment

Customer Benefits

Enhanced Operator Comfort - The D-Series graders feature a low-profile ROPS/FOPS cab, delivering unbeaten visibility. A reduced overall height facilitates easier transportation between job sites. Full width tinted glazing and a commanding view to the front and at the moldboard, ensure optimum control, whatever the task.

There is a new touchscreen display, for all machine and maintenance info and to provide a monitor for the rear-view camera. This customisable screen is located on top of a redesigned front console. A second console to the right-hand side of the cab incorporates the ignition key, the new electronic hand throttle, a cup holder and USB charging ports. On the left-hand side of the cab there is a spacious storage compartment, which features a rubber strap and net.

The new Grader comes in both electro-hydraulic joystick controls or mechanical levers, which means the driver has the ability to choose depending on their preference. Both machines come in standard with a heated and air-suspended seat. The electro-hydraulic system uses highly precise, three-axis joysticks, which are built into multi-adjustable armrests for maximum operating comfort. The joysticks are equipped with multiple roller switches and buttons, to control various machine functions.

These joysticks also provide accurate control of all moldboard operation, comfort steering options and TwinLift control, which allows the operator to control both lift cylinders from a single joystick.

Related Stories CASE Construction Equipment Electrifies the Future

Dual Power Performance – Powered by a Stage V six-cylinder FPT diesel engine, with Hi-eSCR2 emissions technology, the CASE D-Series graders deliver a dual power curve, with automatic switching as higher transmission ratios are reached. This ensures maximum power is available as travel speed increase, boosting productivity.

Compliant with HVO and other XTL synthetic fuels, the 6.7-litre diesel engine features a maintenance-free Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCRoF) exhaust after-treatment system. An Ergopower transmission automatically delivers smooth shifting between gears, with all-wheel drive models having a creep mode for compaction work, reducing the need for additional machines on site. Both the two- and four-wheel drive models are available with optional 24” tyres, ideal for uneven ground conditions.

Moldboard Control – D-Series graders can be tailored to the application with a choice of different moldboard widths, moldboard extensions, an overload clutch, a five-tooth ripper, additional counterweights and LED working lights. An A-shaped frame and central saddle provide maximum stability and versatility for the cutting edge.

The CASE moldboard design, on a roller-mounted encapsulated slewing ring, avoids any backlash and reduces wear, while supporting high mechanical torque for maximum control. With fewer greasing points, maintenance is reduced, boosting uptime and ensuring increased profitability for the customer. The D-Series graders come ready to easily install a range of the most popular plug-and-play machine control systems to further boost productivity.

CASE Service Solutions – A range of connected and non-connected after-sales solutions ensures that your machine is working without unexpected maintenance costs and downtime.

Graders come with a CASE SiteWatch subscription – a tracking and fleet management tool, allowing customers to remotely monitor their equipment in use. Fleet managers can use geofencing to increase security and monitor unauthorised equipment use. With CASE SiteConnect this telematic transfer is enhanced by directly alerting dealers about machine performance and operating conditions, allowing proactive maintenance, quicker repairs as well as preventive service.

New D-series Graders benefit from CASE Care – a planned maintenance programme with genuine parts and lubricants which allows for certainty on the total cost of maintenance without any hidden surprises.

In addition, there are a range of services such as CASE Protect extended warranty and CASE Fluid Analysis to protect CASE Construction equipment and ensure uptime with extended warranty and other preventive programmes aimed at avoiding unexpected operating costs and optimising profitability.

Quick Specifications

836D – 836D AWD

Operating weight: 11,701-12,800 kg

Engine: FPT Hi-eSCR2 Stage V

Power: 102/115 kW Dual Power

Moldboard width: 3,050/3,355 mm



856D – 856D AWD

Operating weight: 14,976-16,650kg

Engine: FPT Hi-eSCR2 Stage V

Power: 129/142 kW Dual Power

Moldboard width: 3,350/3,665/3,960 mm

Machine Walkaround

Europe: CASE D-Series Graders - 836D Walkaround (youtube.com)