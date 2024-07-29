Transforming Construction with Nanotechnology

A recent review article published in Case Studies in Chemical and Environmental Engineering explored the use of nanomaterials such as titanium dioxide, carbon nanotubes, nano-silica, nitrocellulose, nanoalumina, and nanoclays in housing construction.

Nanotechnology in the Construction Industry

Nanomaterials with unique physical and chemical attributes possess enormous potential to transform the housing construction sector. By enabling the realization of stronger, more durable, efficient, and sustainable structures, nanotechnology can address climate change and global urbanization.

The first use of nanomaterials in construction dates to the mid-1980s, when carbon-based structures were developed. Since then, nanomaterials have become increasingly common in the construction industry. Currently, nanotechnology is driving the creation of increasingly advanced, selective, and efficient nanomaterials, which have expanded the construction sector's capabilities.

This study examined the application of titanium dioxide, carbon nanotubes (CNTs), nanosilica, nanocellulose, nanoalumina, and nanoclay in residential construction. These nanomaterials were selected due to their ability to improve the structural, thermal, and functional properties of materials used in housing buildings.

Nanomaterials Used in Construction

TiO 2 , a notable photocatalytic nanomaterial, can enhance the durability, strength, and efficiency of building composites. Integrating TiO 2 into photocatalytic cementitious composites helps extend the service life of buildings and mitigate environmental pollution. Moreover, it offers the advantages of economic accessibility, chemical stability, and non-toxicity. Self-cleaning buildings, antimicrobial surfaces, and air-purifying structures can be realized using TiO 2 .

CNTs with low cost, high conductivity, and high surface area are promising as reinforcement in polymeric materials, metal alloys, and ceramics. Single-walled and multi-walled CNTs incorporated into building materials enhance their mechanical characteristics, electrical conductivity, and thermal stability.

Nanosilica has a unique nanometric structure that exhibits high crystallinity, biocompatibility, photoluminescence, and thermo-resistance. Thus, it can be used as an adjuvant in cement mixtures. It can contribute to durability, strength, and thermal management in buildings. For example, the compressive strength of ultralightweight foamed concrete increases by 20-25% by incorporating nanosilica.

Nanocellulose, a green material with numerous hydroxyl functional groups, can be tailored for specific applications. Its biocompatibility and biodegradability help realize sustainable construction. Moreover, the controlled arrangement of nanocellulose within polymeric concrete matrices is advantageous for highly oriented, helical, and gradient structures.

Nanoalumina or alumina nanoparticles are important electrical insulators with high dielectric strength suitable as a coating for construction materials. Such coatings protect surfaces against wear and corrosion. In addition, nanoalumina in cement mortar improves its bonding of the reinforcement layer with the concrete substrate and reduces its porosity, enhancing the mortar’s functional properties.

Nanoclays with high thermal stability and hydrophilicity are suitable for building complex structural components or rapid on-site construction. When incorporated into building envelope components such as walls, floors, roofs, and windows, nanoclays can contribute to energy efficiency. In addition, they can improve the rheological and insulation properties of asphalt mixtures.

Preparing Nanomaterial-Enhanced Construction Admixtures

The choice of synthesis method is crucial while producing nanomaterials for construction to obtain the desired properties. Sol-gel and precipitation methods are commonly used to obtain nanosilica with high specific surface area and controlled porosity. Alternatively, nanocellulose is prepared using pulping, hydrolysis, and mechanical disintegration.

Nanoalumina is mainly prepared through combustion and hydrothermal processes to improve its mechanical strength and thermal stability. However, these complex procedures exhibit significant environmental impact. In addition, nanoclays prepared by ion exchange and exfoliation exhibit good dispersion in composites but are susceptible to swelling.

Construction materials like cement are reinforced with nanomaterials by physicochemical mixing methods such as dispersion. These nanomaterials are treated chemically or mechanically before mixing with cement. Surfactants and dispersing agents improve the compatibility of nanomaterials with the cement matrix. However, these must be carefully used to avoid degradation of nanoparticle properties.

Challenges

Integration of nanomaterials in construction processes faces significant technical, economic, and environmental challenges. Primarily, ensuring uniform dispersion of nanoparticles in cementitious matrices is difficult. Agglomeration of nanoparticles weakens the mechanical properties of the material.

High costs and environmental concerns related to the production and processing of nanomaterials are major barriers. Using toxic solvents and chemicals can be avoided by preparing nanomaterials through eco-friendly and efficient synthesis routes using agricultural wastes or highly available natural resources.

Furthermore, current regulations are not fully adapted to address the specific risks of nanomaterials, requiring newer regulatory frameworks. The updated regulations should ensure safety at all stages of construction and operation of structures comprising nanomaterials.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, each nanomaterial discussed in this review presented specific advantages and challenges. Their benefits in housing construction can be maximized by addressing current challenges and exploring new trends. The authors suggest developing and refining dispersion techniques using advanced surfactants, mechanical agitation, and ultrasonic methods. Ensuring the homogeneous distribution of nanoparticles will enable their efficient application in various structures. Additionally, nanomaterials can help realize smarter, adaptive, and sustainable building environments.

Journal Reference

Macías-Silva, M. A. et al. (2024). Nanomaterials in construction industry: An overview of their properties and contributions in building house. Case Studies in Chemical and Environmental Engineering, 100863–100863. DOI: 10.1016/j.cscee.2024.100863, https://sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666016424002573

