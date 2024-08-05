Advancing Construction 4.0 with AI

A recent review article published in Developments in the Built Environment analyzed construction management practices regarding Construction 4.0. A digital twin-based framework for synchronized construction management was proposed for the future.

Background

Multiple innovative technologies are reshaping the construction sector, converting it into Construction 4.0, which comprises cyber-physical construction integrated with various digital twins. Physical construction resources and their digital twins enable real-time decentralized decision-making in construction planning, scheduling, and execution management. Thus, Construction 4.0 is characterized by enhanced productivity, innovation, and sustainability.

However, managing and coordinating multi-source and heterogeneous entities such as humans, machines, materials, energy, and value remains challenging. Synchronization is crucial for establishing and sustaining harmonious relationships among these entities within a delimited spatial-temporal framework.

Thus, the researchers conducted a systematic literature review (SLR) analyzing the fundamental elements of Construction 4.0. Additionally, they proposed an orthogonally synchronized digital twin (SDT) model for construction management.

Fundamentals of Construction 4.0

Digitization, automation, and intelligence are the fundamental elements of Construction 4.0. Influenced by the principles of Industry 4.0, Construction 4.0 integrates cyber-physical systems (CPS), the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics to connect physical and digital spaces.

In addition, Construction 4.0 encompasses building information modeling (BIM) and diverse semantic and geometric data. Consequently, the established dynamic cyber-physical system (or digital twin) spans the complete lifecycle of construction projects including planning, design, construction, maintenance, and operation stages.

A digital twin, the core of Construction 4.0, comprises a physical element and its digital counterpart. While the former uses smart devices to update sensing data to cyberspace, the latter provides control signals to optimize the behavior of actual real-life objects. However, the construction sector faces several standard management problems related to supply chain, risk, safety, and cost management. Additionally, significant environmental concerns related to traditional construction practices should be addressed. Thus, the future management construction roadmap should encapsulate all of Construction 4.0's principles and technologies, detailing the evolving landscape.

Roadmap from Construction 4.0 to Future

Future construction aims towards greater human-centricity, resilience, and sustainability using information and automation technologies. Human-centricity aims to design infrastructure promoting health, emotional well-being, safety, and productivity and create incentivized environments. Resilience extends such physical spaces to include construction management by leveraging digital technologies for risk management and dynamic adaptability.

Sustainability covers the entire construction lifecycle, promoting green materials, sustainable operations, and circular economy principles to reduce environmental impacts and enhance long-term livability. Accordingly, future construction management should be centered on an orthogonal synchronization among humans, machines, materials, operations, and energy.

Thus, the proposed orthogonal SDT model comprises horizontal (H-Sync) and vertical (V-Sync) synchronization as the core mechanism of construction management. V-Sync involves dynamic bidirectional synchronization between cyber and physical space, enabling seamless coordination and interoperability of physical resources and operations with their corresponding digital twins.

Alternatively, H-Sync enables harmonized interactions among various construction resources, operations, human elements, and energy. It executes suitable operations using appropriate resources and optimized energy at the correct time and location while prioritizing human well-being.

Digital Twin-Enabled Intelligent Management

Novel theoretical and technological developments in information and automation technologies form the foundation of future digital twin-based intelligent construction management. These also govern the H-Sync and V-Sync mechanisms. Some key enabling technologies include computer vision and industrial wearables for real-time monitoring, safety, and productivity analysis on construction sites.

In addition, big data drives real-time analytics and decision-making in a digital twin space as construction management constantly generates massive heterogeneous data from procurement, controlling, contracting, BIM, bidding, tendering, and site information activities. AI and robotics also enable significant innovation and transformation in digital twin systems for Construction 4.0 and beyond.

The researchers established a digital twin-based systematic framework for smart construction based on these technologies. This framework consisted of five layers including physical, sensing, interoperation, digital, and service layers, covering infrastructure to service-oriented modules. These human-centric functional structures involve multiple stakeholders in future construction management.

Conclusion and Future Prospect

Overall, the researchers comprehensively analyzed the foundational elements and developmental pathways for intelligent construction management modes in the future by leveraging advancements in digital twins. The findings can guide digital twin adoption in the construction industry, providing valuable insights for various stakeholders, including architects, engineers, project managers, and policymakers.

However, the proposed framework and SDT model serve as a theoretical roadmap for future construction management. It requires thorough testing and validation in real-world scenarios. Thus, the researchers suggest implementing and assessing the proposed roadmap and SDT model for effectiveness and feasibility in diverse construction environments.

Another limitation of this review is the barely explored integration of AI with digital twins, a key transformative advancement for Construction 4.0. The role of such advanced technologies in maintaining, operating, and managing current urban infrastructures needs further exploration for smart city development.

Journal Reference

Jiang, Y. et al. (2024). Digital Twin-Enabled Synchronized Construction Management: A Roadmap from Construction 4.0 towards Future Prospect. Developments in the Built Environment, 100512. DOI: 10.1016/j.dibe.2024.100512, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666165924001935

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.