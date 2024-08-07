Evaluating Sustainable Construction Practices in the UAE

A recent review article published in Sustainability evaluated the usage of sustainable construction materials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A literature survey across the Scopus index was conducted from 2014 to 2024 along with reviewing the regional regulations.

Life cycle of sustainable construction materials. Image Credit https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/15/6565

Background

Global projections indicate a significant rise in building demand by 2050, emphasizing the need for sustainable construction with improved eco-friendliness, quality, and project outcomes. UAE’s construction industry forms a vibrant and dynamic part of the overall economy. The quality and efficacy of infrastructure often influence the decisions of potential investors.

Apart from economic significance, the construction industry substantially impacts climate change issues due to its significant resource consumption. Thus, the UAE is transitioning towards sustainable construction practices to promote environmentally responsible economic development. It reconsidered the widely accepted principle of sustainability, the triple bottom line, extending to social, environmental, and economic aspects.

The UAE aims to foster long-term sustainability with enhanced living standards for current and future generations by integrating social, environmental, and economic aspects within construction projects. Thus, this study reviewed sustainable construction materials, knowledge, and practices within construction projects in the UAE.

Methods and Materials

The sustainable construction materials in the UAE were studied using the keywords "sustainable building construction materials" across Scopus research data. The retrieved data from 2015 to 2024 were filtered for the UAE region. Additionally, relevant data were retrieved from textbooks, magazines, news sources, industry papers, government documents, and reports.

Various definitions of sustainability in construction and their impact throughout a project’s lifecycle were explained. Notable, the UAE categorizes construction materials and essential components sourced from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as regional materials.

The feasibility of integrating permissible waste, recycled, and reusable materials such as manure, silica fume, roofing shingles, citrus peels, cement kiln dust, fly ash, foundry sand, glass, plastic, carpet, tire scraps, and concrete aggregates in construction was explored.

The sustainability of prominent construction materials was evaluated using solar reflective index (SRI), light reflectance value (LRV), and thermal transmittance. Materials comprising volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as paints, coatings, adhesives, and sealants were also analyzed. Other hazardous elements considered in this study are asbestos and lead- or heavy-metal-containing materials.

The UAE has established a sustainable concrete baseline to address the environmental impact associated with concrete. Additionally, regulations have been stipulated to ensure that at least 25% of timber and timber-related products utilized in construction projects originate from certified sources. Other internationally recognized schemes adopted in the UAE include the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), the Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI).

Results and Discussion

The UAE’s sustainable materials sector and sustainable construction industry have grown considerably over the last two decades. However, government mandates largely drive the transition of UAE’s construction sector toward sustainability, necessitating better access to sustainable resources for professionals.

The building sector can transform from a significant environmental degrader to a facilitator by implementing sustainable practices in construction projects. Moreover, sustainable construction materials sourced and produced locally, reduce transportation distances and vehicular emissions while encouraging regional economies. Such materials are well suited to local climatic conditions, generating negligible or no toxic emissions, and have low maintenance requirements.

Recycling of both construction and non-construction waste is considered in the UAE. While the former is reduced and reused, the latter is repurposed as an alternative to conventional construction materials, decreasing landfill waste.

Energy-efficient materials reduce the energy consumption of buildings as revealed by sustainability metrics such as insulating capability, shading coefficient, solar heat gain, limiting coefficient, and infrared radiation transmission. Moreover, materials with limited VOC content improve indoor air quality, protecting the health of the occupants. Alternatively, water-efficient fixtures with restricted flow rates save energy and natural resources.

Choosing the right materials during construction defines the structural integrity of the building in terms of sustainability. Thus, eco-friendly materials are preferred for long-term functional, technical, and financial benefits. Notably, renewable resources emit limited harmful substances, require less energy, and are thermally efficient and economical than conventional materials.

Conclusion

This review recognized the construction industry’s significant resource consumption and environmental impact, which can be mitigated using sustainable materials and practices. The current sustainability perspectives in UAE’s construction sector consider regional sourcing, recycling, waste reduction, lifecycle assessments, durability factors, and reusing construction waste.

The prominent alternative sustainable construction materials include recycled cement blocks and concrete aggregate. Such recycled materials significantly reduce environmental impact because of their lower embodied energy and carbon footprint, enabling a circular economy and resource efficiency. Passive strategies like insulation, glazing, and natural ventilation also reduce buildings’ energy consumption.

Overall, the perspectives on the UAE’s sustainable construction industry presented in this study can serve as a model for other developing nations in the Middle East and beyond.

Journal Reference

Sadar Din, K. M. & Ishak, M. S. (2024). Sustainable Building Construction Materials in the United Arab Emirates: A Review. Sustainability, 16(15), 6565. DOI: 10.3390/su16156565, https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/15/6565

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.