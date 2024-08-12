Tapioca Starch Enhances Mortar Strength and Durability

A recent article published in Materials investigated the effect of tapioca starch (TP) on the quality and performance of cement mortar. After incorporating TP, the mortar’s flow, mechanical properties, and durability were experimentally studied.

Relationship between the TP content and carbonation depth according to the TP carbonation age. Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1944/17/16/3889

Background

The concepts of repair and reinforcement have become popular to extend the service life of structures, reducing the environmental burden. However, only limited repair materials are effective in old concrete structures. Inorganic cement mortar with properties similar to the original concrete is mostly used.

Repairing old structures requires materials with adhesion, contraction, and thermal expansion properties similar to existing materials for effective integration. Additionally, repair materials must have high durability to extend the service life of structures.

Powdered starch collected from the roots of cassava, a tropical plant growing in Central America, Southeast Asia, and Africa, is processed to obtain TP. Widely popular in the food sector, TP is also known to improve the performance of repair mortar when used as an additive. However, using TP as a repair mortar additive is limited to Southeast Asia and nearby countries. This, this study aimed to develop a domestic repair mortar with improved flow, mechanical properties, and durability using TP as an additive.

Methods

A repair mortar was prepared using ordinary Portland cement (OPC) and three different TP contents (0.025%, 0.050%, and 0.075% of OPC mass). The effect of TP content on the mechanical properties of the mortar was analyzed using standard tests.

The flow of mortar was measured to determine its workability and consistency. Accordingly, the mortar was set using the Vicat needle method. Moreover, its rheology was evaluated against the results of previous studies using a mortar viscometer with a modified chamber size. The measured plastic viscosity and yield stress were represented as the Bingham model.

Apart from compressive and flexural strength, the mortar’s bond strength was measured using the pull-off method. Additionally, length change was measured to evaluate the drying shrinkage of mortar, revealing its potential for cracking and durability under dry conditions.

The durability and long-term performance of the mortar in harsh environments were further assessed by its carbonation resistance. In addition, the chloride ion penetration resistance of the mortar was evaluated in a 3% NaCl solution.

Results and Discussion

TP significantly influenced some of the properties of mortar. For instance, its plastic viscosity increased while the yield stress decreased with increasing TP content, indicating decreasing workability of the mortar. However, lower yield stress could benefit certain applications where initial flow is crucial. This trade-off between viscosity and yield stress due to TP needs careful optimization to achieve optimal workability.

Notably, TP delayed the mortar’s initial and final setting time by 10 to 15 and 12 to 23 min, respectively. Consequently, enhanced delay performance of mortar could improve the work time during construction.

An optimal TP content could enhance the strength of the mortar at early ages of three and seven days while maintaining required flow. Although the compressive strength of the repair mortar decreased at a 0.075% TP content, it remained equal to that of plain mortar.

Furthermore, the compressive strength at 28 days did not vary with TP content. Thus, TP improved the initial mortar strength by filling the internal pores through gelation effect but did not affect long-term strength after 28 days. A similar trend was observed for the flexural and bond strength. Overall, an optimum TP content enhanced the interfacial bond strength and absorption performance of mortar by increasing the viscosity.

The TP-comprising mortar exhibited around 5% lower shrinkage than plain mortar. High swelling and absorption power of TP compensated for shrinkage caused by the expansion of TP. Notably, the expansion effect of TP almost double by three days of aging but became constant after seven days.

Highly fine TP enhanced the mortar’s carbonation resistance by effectively filling its pores. Additionally, TP reduced the chloride ion diffusion coefficient of plain mortar by enhancing the density of the internal matrix through gelation.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers examined the effect of TP on repair mortar‘s quality, mechanical behavior, and fundamental properties. Notably, the mortar’s early compressive strength increased by up to 20%, bond strength improved by approximately 60%, and final shrinkage was reduced by 5% at a 0.050% TP level.

TP accelerated mortar strength development at early ages and increased bond strength due to its properties. The shrinkage compensation was attributed to TP’s expandability. Thus, TP could significantly improve the mortar quality without compromising its performance.

However, high sensitivity of mortar properties even at low TP content necessitates further research to reach an appropriate TP range for mortar quality control. The data presented in this study can guide further application of TP in repair mortar and other construction materials such as concrete.

Journal Reference

Jang, C.-H., Kim, Y.-J., & Oh, S.-R. (2024). Experimental Study on the Effects of Tapioca Starch on Cement Mortar Quality Improvement. Materials, 17(16), 3889. DOI: 10.3390/ma17163889, https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1944/17/16/3889

