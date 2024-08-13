Wool Fibers Improve Green Building Components

A recent review article published in Case Studies in Construction Materials explored the potential of recycled wool fibers from sheep shearing waste in green building components. A systematic literature review was conducted to exhibit the usability of such materials in the construction sector and related limitations.

Background

The building sector’s greatest environmental impact has been recognized in the form of waste production and carbon emissions. Thus, many natural materials are being explored to reduce and replace all materials from non-renewable sources. Agricultural wastes or by-products can be employed as natural fibers in “green” building components.

The components are labeled “green” by evaluating the tradeoff between material properties, recyclability, cost, and environmental impact. However, despite multiple certifications ensuring the sustainability of building materials, the sustainable options are limited.

Natural fibers are recognized worldwide as the ideal eco-friendly replacement for traditional construction materials, providing excellent thermal and acoustic insulation in buildings. Moreover, these can be used as reinforcement fibers in cement mortars, composite materials, bricks, etc.

Thus, this study explored the usage of natural fibers in the green production of building components, focusing on wool fibers derived from sheep shearing waste.

Natural Fibers for Green Building Components

Natural fibers were first explored for use in the construction sector in 1974 but their actual use began after 2003. Their thermal insulation performance is competitive with mainstream plastics and inorganic materials. Moreover, natural fibers offer a completely green solution to environment-degrading plastics.

Depending upon the origin, natural fibers can be organic (derived from vegetation or animals) and inorganic (asbestos, carbon, and glass derived from minerals). In addition to their environmental compatibility, natural fibers are characterized by high availability, low cost, renewability, and biodegradability. Moreover, their thermal, mechanical, acoustic, and hydraulic properties can be modified for construction projects economically.

However, the durability of natural fibers limits their practical applications. They are highly vulnerable to environmental factors such as temperature, sunlight, and humidity, reducing their service life significantly. Animal fibers based on keratin are more sensitive to these factors than plant fibers based on cellulose.

Among different natural fibers explored in literature, the researchers focused on wool fiber as its management is becoming an important environmental issue. Wool fiber is derived from the fleece of a sheep and comprises keratin (60 %), fat (10 %), wool sweat (10 %), moisture (15 %), and impurities (about 5 %). It is highly suitable for the green building sector due to its durability, hydrophilic/hydrophobic attributes, thermal performance, and fire resistance.

Wool Fibers in Green Building Components

Wool-based building components exhibit superior thermal and acoustic performance, significantly surpassing their mechanical performance. Increasing wool content in building composites enhanced their thermal resistance. This is attributed to the high porosity of wool fibers, which trap air and boost thermal efficiency similar to conventional materials such as glass, polystyrene, and cellulose.

The hollow structure of wool fibers traps sound, more effectively at mid and high frequencies than at low frequencies, improving their acoustic performance. Moreover, a higher thickness is favorable for materials like mats, mattresses, and non-woven fabrics for better dissipation of sound waves. This enhances the material’s acoustic absorption coefficient.

The mechanical performance of sheep wool is generally inferior in most building applications. For example, increasing wool reinforcement in bricks and plaster improves flexural strength but compromises compressive strength. A similar decline in mechanical properties is observed for cement and mortars reinforced with wool fibers.

This decline is mainly attributed to the wool's porosity and hydrophilic properties. Thus, increased water is required to improve the workability and compaction of the matrix after adding wool. This can be overcome using preliminary chemical treatments to reduce wool's hydrophilicity and improve matrix adhesion.

Alternatively, the hygroscopic nature of wool fibers is valuable for building thermal and acoustic insulation, enhancing the occupants’ comfort and reducing the energy required for heating and cooling. The thermal and acoustic performance of wool-based building components is comparable to conventional materials like fiberglass, polystyrene, and rock wool.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, the researchers comprehensively analyzed the impact of wool fiber on the mechanical, thermal, and acoustic behavior of building components. Despite the significant potential of wool fibers as a green alternative to traditional building materials, several improvements are required for practical applications.

The mechanical properties of wool-based building components can be enhanced by improving the fiber-matrix adhesion through chemical treatments that reduce wool hydrophilicity. Moreover, novel technologies should be developed to reduce water consumption during wool treatment.

The researchers suggest defining a market-appropriate production scale for recycled wool fibers. In addition, mechanical and physical testing of prototypes should be encouraged to promote the use of sheep wool fibers in new green building components. Life cycle assessment can be applied to assess the sustainability of wool-based construction materials.

Journal Reference

Midolo, G., Zoppo, M. D., Porto, S. M. C., & Valenti, F. (2024). Recycling of wasted wool fibers from sheep shearing for green building components: A review. Case Studies in Construction Materials, 21, e03623. DOI: 10.1016/j.cscm.2024.e03623, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214509524007745

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.