WorldGBC Leads Shift to Green Buildings

A recent article published by the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) highlighted its crucial role in Buildings Breakthrough Priority Action 1 launched at the 2021 United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. The Breakthrough Agenda focuses on standards and certification for near-zero emissions and resilient buildings.

Study: World Green Building Council to lead Buildings Breakthrough Priority Action 1 . Image Credit: Fahroni/Shutterstock.com

Breakthrough Agenda

At COP26 in November 2021, leaders from 45 countries representing more than 70% of global GDP (gross domestic product) introduced the Breakthrough Agenda, intending to strengthen international cooperation on decarbonizing major carbon-emitting sectors such as transport, hydrogen, power, agriculture, and steel. In addition, they aim to enhance the affordability, accessibility, and appeal of clean technologies and sustainable solutions worldwide by 2030.

The leaders decided to annually review the progress and investigate important international actions required to promote the Breakthroughs. This would be done through a yearly autonomous expert account from the International Energy Agency (IEA), International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and UN High-Level Climate Champions (HLCC). The initial Breakthrough Agenda Report 2022 was issued in September 2022.

Buildings Breakthrough

Mr. Stéphane Crouzat, French Climate Change Ambassador announced at the Bonn Climate Change Conference (June 2022) that France and the Kingdom of Morocco would co-lead a Buildings Breakthrough Target with the backing of other cooperating governments. This co-leadership of the target was reaffirmed by the French and Kingdom of Morocco governments at the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial and 7th Mission Innovation (CEM13/MI7) at the 2022 UN General Assembly and the COP27 Breakthrough Agenda Ministerial (November 2022).

At the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), France and the Kingdom of Morocco, together with the United Kingdom HLCC, UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) Executive Director, and several high-level representatives called for all nations to join the Buildings Breakthrough. This call was made at an event titled “A Call for a Buildings Breakthrough as a rallying point” and aimed at accelerating the shift to sustainable buildings for everyone everywhere.

Finally, the Buildings Breakthrough was formally inaugurated at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was endorsed by 27 countries and the European Commission. Its goal statement was defined as “Near-zero emission and resilient buildings are the new normal by 2030”. Overall, the Buildings Breakthrough aims to promote international cooperation between governments and industry to achieve this goal.

The Buildings Breakthrough Target

Buildings Breakthrough considers both new constructions and deep renovations. Notably, “near-zero emission buildings” exhibit high energy efficiency and low carbon footprint in a complete life cycle assessment. They employ low-GHG (greenhouse gas) energy sources and are constructed with low-GHG building materials and tools.

Alternatively, “resilient buildings” integrate features associated with the future climate in their design, construction, operation, and maintenance stages. Generalizing these concepts in formal and semi-formal building engineering makes it a “new normal”.

WorldGBC’s Role in Buildings Breakthrough

Simon Sharpe, Director of Economics, Climate Champions Team announced the WorldGBC’s prominent role in Buildings Breakthrough Priority Action 1 during the Global Solutions Forum (June 2024), a flagship event hosted by WorldGBC during the Leadership Summit 2024.

The IEA and HLCC function as the Breakthrough Agenda secretariat while the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction (GlobalABC) hosted by the UNEP is the appointed facilitator for the Buildings Breakthrough. Thus, WorldGBC will work in conjunction with GlobalABC to organize a working group of national Green Building Councils (GBCs), major international organizations, and countries. The group will aim to establish and build consensus on the common defining principles required for realizing “near-zero emission and resilient buildings”.

Cristina Gamboa, the chief executive officer of WorldGBC, considers the Buildings Breakthrough as an exceptional platform to join the public and private sectors to collaborate and pace towards WorldGBC’s goals. Thus, WorldGBC wants to exploit the collective expertise of the global GBCs to build consensus and accelerate the delivery of the Buildings Breakthrough. Such collaboration will promote international efforts on climate change to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goals and generate substantial outcomes by COP29, COP30, and beyond.

Journal Reference

World Green Building Council to lead Buildings Breakthrough Priority Action 1. (July 2024). World Green Building Council. https://worldgbc.org/article/buildings-breakthrough-priority1gsf/

