Robots Optimize Sustainable Concrete Prefabrication

A recent article presented at the Digital Concrete 2024 conference proposed a novel automated design and production method to increase resource efficiency in concrete prefabrication. While the design was based on automated topology optimization backed by a strut-and-tie model, the production was based on a modular assembly of robot production islands.

Background

Reinforced concrete is the most used building material globally due to its superior mechanical behavior, easy processing, and low cost per unit. However, cement, an indispensable concrete component, accounts for over 4% of anthropogenic CO 2 emissions during production.

Notably, the concrete itself is not the problem, as lifecycle assessments have projected it as the most ecological option when considering load-bearing behavior. The issue is its large-scale consumption worldwide, especially in industrialized countries where labor is valued over material. Specifically, oversized yet time-saving designs of manufactured components are preferred over labor-intensive designs or production for custom structurally optimized elements.

Minimizing the environmental footprint of concrete over the entire life cycle from design to production to end-of-life scenarios with a focus on reuse should be considered instead of individual sub-processes. Thus, this study proposed a redesign of the prefabrication industry through automated and optimized precast construction within the circular economy framework.

Methods

This research involved the following aspects: architectural design, automated optimization and structural design/dimensioning, and automated robot-assisted production.

Firstly, a case study was conducted to quantify the definite environmental potential of reusing concrete precast elements (Variant 3) compared to fresh constructions (Variant 1) or constructions cast with 100% recycled aggregates (Variant 2). Different phases, including manufacturing, transport and installation, and end-of-life, were evaluated for these components.

The design comprised automated structural optimization with a strut-and-tie model in the background, focusing on minimizing material consumption, removing non-load-bearing material, and thereby increasing ecological efficiency. Additionally, the optimization method was closely related to the production process to ensure designs could be manufactured in the automated production islands employing the newly developed reusable shuttering.

The production was based on a modular assembly realized by robot production islands, usable individually or in groups, offsite or on-site. Additionally, a shuttering system was developed to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of the production workflow. This reusable shuttering system was sufficiently flexible to facilitate the production of different void shapes within beams and slabs.

The shuttering system consisted of several shuttering elements (shuttering kit) to fabricate different shapes. These elements were positioned on a shuttering table using a six-axis robot from the production island through pick-and-place and secured with magnets. The geometrical shape of the surfaces between the different elements and magnets secured the form stability while imparting the system with sufficient flexibility to neutralize various curing loads.

Results and Discussion

The architectural design study revealed the minor influence of using recycled aggregates (Variable 2) on concrete’s global warming potential (GWP) as its main driver is cement. Alternatively, reusing building components enabled up to 75% GWP reduction. Thus, the proposed design was centered on reusing entire building elements with a modular node design of steel connections.

The newly developed shuttering system exhibited enhanced flexibility in producing shapes compared to state-of-the-art formwork. Its early prototypes were tested for feasibility, compatibility with a six-axis robot, precision during the entire production process (concrete placement and casting, vibration, and de-shuttering), and geometric freedom for void shape and sizes. However, certain boundary conditions were necessary within the design process for more structured void shapes and sizes.

Compared to conventional conveyor or carousel production lines, the modular robot-assisted production islands enabled simultaneous processing of complex and individual components, resulting in enhanced decisive efficiency. Moreover, the islands could practically perform all steps needed for producing precast elements, such as formwork and reinforcement placement, concreting, vibration, and de-shuttering.

The researchers claim that increasing the number of islands can further increase production efficiency, enabling the construction industry’s transformation towards Industry 4.0. Moreover, the islands can be incorporated into existing production workflows in the manufacturing plants, facilitating a gradual transition within the factories.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers proposed a comprehensive redesign of the prefabrication industry by introducing a strategy for automated and optimized precast construction applicable within a circular economy framework. They presented preliminary investigation results and prototypes of the developed system.

The proposed strategy focused on the following aspects of the complete life cycle: architectural design based on segmentation and modularization, structural design combined with automated and simplified optimization, robot-assisted automated custom manufacturing, and reuse of building elements. This complete strategy is based on an automated shuttering system.

The shuttering system applies to different concrete mixtures and to further material developments. Additionally, when combined with a modular component kit, it can enable a higher-value circular economy through the reuse of building elements.

Journal Reference

Kromoser, B., Gappmaier, P., Ahmed, I., & Reichenbach, S (2024). A new approach for automated design and robot-assisted production of structurally optimised reusable concrete building elements. Digital Concrete 2024, Munich, Germany. DOI: 10.24355/dbbs.084-202408141320-0, https://www.researchgate.net/publication/383871569

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.