The Next Generation of Adaptive Architecture Using AI and Origami

A study in Advanced Science highlights an exciting initiative where researchers are blending computational intelligence with the creativity and expertise of human designers. Supported by a $920,741 grant from the National Science Foundation, this collaboration seeks to push the boundaries of design, creating advanced and effective technologies that respond to environmental needs.

Bengt Sjostrom Starlight Theatre. Image Credit: Greg Murphey, Courtesy of Studio Gang Architects

Inspired by the ancient arts of origami and kirigami, a team of engineers and architects is exploring how these paper-folding techniques can inform the creation of "living" buildings that adapt to sunlight, airflow, and temperature.

The project is led by John Brigham, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Pittsburgh’s Swanson School of Engineering, with co-investigators Dale Clifford, professor of architecture at California Polytechnic State University, and Evgueni Filipov, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Michigan.

Creating more efficient architecture which responds to its environment – whether at the highest LEED standard or living building standard – is critical to designing structures that are both sustainably efficient and healthy for the people who use them. Our goal is to combine human architectural and engineering design with machine learning and computational design optimization so that we create a new framework for origami-inspired adaptive structures. John Brigham, Associate Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Pittsburgh

Brigham explains that while origami originated as an art form in the 17th century, it was not until the 20th century that scientists and mathematicians began integrating geometric and engineering concepts into origami-inspired designs. This shift laid the foundation for bridging art and architecture in innovative ways.

The materials and design of a building play a crucial role in its energy efficiency and environmental impact. By creating façades that can adapt to environmental factors—such as folding to capture airflow or create shade—buildings can significantly reduce their carbon footprint while promoting a healthier indoor environment.

One key challenge in developing adaptive buildings, however, is designing an integrated, responsive system. Such a system would need to function as a unified whole rather than as separate components that address energy or temperature individually.

Adapting Paper to Architecture

At first, the idea of relating folded paper animals to architecture might seem far-fetched. However, Brigham points out that the geometry inherent in paper-folding actually enhances structural integrity.

Even using a simple material like paper, origami shapes are self-supported; therefore, complex designs and materials aren’t as necessary when applied to responsive architecture. There are already-built examples such as the Bilbao Health Department in Spain (left) and the Bengt Sjostrom Starlight Theatre in Rockford, Illinois (above). The difference today is that artificial intelligence and machine learning help to integrate origami design with engineering and architecture and, most importantly, with human creativity. John Brigham, Associate Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Pittsburgh

In their proposal, the team outlines plans to “develop a new educational pathway for architecture and engineering students to explore and experiment with adaptive building concepts.” By creating a dedicated testbed and dataset, the researchers aim to foster origami-based design approaches and develop innovative teaching methods for the next generation.

This project combines computational and experimental research across three main areas:

Developing a collaborative human-computer design approach for origami-inspired, adaptive structures that addresses both external environmental factors and internal structural needs; Establishing a computational system to assess the effectiveness of these adaptive structures and refine their design with input from both human creativity and computational analysis; Creating a framework to integrate new structural ideas into architectural design, using this process to identify and apply emergent origami-inspired concepts in adaptive building structures.

Brigham concluded, “We are very excited that these new computational tools can augment human creativity and generate a wealth of knowledge that informs each generation of innovation, such that we create a self-learning design environment. This new framework will further expand innovation at an exponential rate to benefit structures from the smallest home to the largest office tower.”

