Posted in | News | Technology

Monitoring Smart Buildings with Sensor-Based Systems

A recent review article published in Applied Sciences explored and compared various solutions to measure building parameters for an effective smart building monitoring system that accounts for building occupant behavior, sensor deployment, and implementation complexity.

Monitoring Smart Buildings with Sensor-Based Systems
Study: A Comprehensive Review of Sensor-Based Smart Building Monitoring and Data Gathering Techniques. Image Credit: metamorworks/Shutterstock.com

Smart Building Monitoring Architecture

Building automation and control systems (BACSs) have become crucial elements of advanced building management technologies. These systems comprise hardware and software elements for automated controlling and regulating diverse building systems through enhanced connectivity for effective communication, decision-making, and automated control.

BACS encompasses three layers: management, automation (supervisory), and field. The management layer forms the human-machine interface, including operator and monitoring units, all linked to a principal data processing system. Alternatively, the automation layer forms the primary hub for communication and control of various communication networks integrating several discrete devices.

The field level includes physical input sensors, actuators, and output activators. These application-specific controllers distributed throughout the building provide monitoring and control functions. Furthermore, the three-layer BACS architecture employs a neutral supervisor above the automation layer, ensuring interoperability between various systems and devices for operational precision and efficiency in building management.

Smart Building Monitoring Applications

A thorough building optimization system enables monitoring of all building and facility management aspects, including space utilization, energy usage, water consumption, and allocation.

Automated lighting management systems reduce energy usage while ensuring visual comfort for occupants. Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based lighting control enables effective smart building management and control. Additionally, strategies like time scheduling, daylight harvesting, and occupancy control are used for light management.

Related Stories

Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems help control a building’s climate to ensure occupant comfort and safety. These systems generally control temperature, humidity, air distribution, and indoor air quality. Additionally, smart HVAC systems improve energy efficiency and automatically control the indoor climate for comfort.

However, HVAC systems consume the most energy in office buildings, necessitating careful optimization for energy efficiency and environmental impact. This can be achieved through designing buildings to lower heating and cooling loads. Moreover, the static (building materials, orientation, and placement) and dynamic (weather data, occupancy characteristics, energy use, and water use) parameters should be monitored for energy consumption.

Water consumption monitoring through smart water meters helps detect water leaks and avoid wastage. Monitoring occupant end-use habits can enable water preservation in a building and predict future water consumption. Furthermore, water quality sensors allow for monitoring the quality of water.

Most importantly, indoor occupancy data is crucial for an intelligent building system. Motion or occupancy sensors allow accurate prediction and data-driven decision-making to minimize operational energy and water consumption through the efficient control of the HVAC systems in commercial buildings.

Data Aggregation

Effective data management enhances data exchange, facilitating an interoperable building model and defining the specifications of building components throughout its life cycle. Additionally, smart building applications require combining data from multiple decentralized systems. This necessitates advanced computing infrastructures and the capability to handle high data generation demands.

Heterogeneous sensors in smart buildings generate substantial data at an accelerated rate due to persistent monitoring. Therefore, real-time analytics (RTA) is imperative for continuous and seamless data processing. RTA offers valuable insights for prompt decision-making, improving monitoring system efficiency and reliability.

Sensor fusion in smart buildings combines data from various IoT sensors to create a cohesive, accurate, and reliable understanding of the monitored system’s behavior, thus improving building operations. It enables thorough and consistent data analysis for individual sensors while combining data from multiple sensors improves the dataset’s precision, reliability, and clarity.

However, the sensor fusion process faces several challenges, including the imperfection and correlation of data, inconsistencies, and the heterogeneity of the datasets. These could be alleviated using an infrastructure-as-a-service approach for initial validation and baseline data acquisition.

Alternatively, building information modeling (BIM) can tackle issues related to information exchange, interoperability, and effective collaboration throughout a building’s lifecycle. The synergy between BIM, IoT devices, and BACS enables more intelligent handling of large, complex, and dynamic sensor data, enabling data-driven building management. For instance, while time series data from IoT sensors provide numerical values and patterns, BIM provides context and semantic connections between the building’s systems.

Conclusion

Overall, the researcher comprehensively reviewed and compared various sensor technologies used in building monitoring. The data collection challenges from a sensor network and the subsequent structuring and processing of these data were discussed.

BACSs allow building managers and facility operators to monitor crucial parameters and operations within complex environments by gathering reliable, real-time data. Thus, managing smart buildings necessitates advanced computing infrastructures capable of handling high volumes of data generation. 

The researchers suggest developing a compatible smart facility monitoring framework suitable for different public building architectures, strategically integrating IoT devices and sensors within the BACS and BIM.

Journal Reference

Lavrinovica, I., Judvaitis, J., Laksis, D., Skromule, M., & Ozols, K. (2024). A Comprehensive Review of Sensor-Based Smart Building Monitoring and Data Gathering Techniques. Applied Sciences14(21), 10057–10057. DOI: 10.3390/app142110057, https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/14/21/10057

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2024, November 13). Monitoring Smart Buildings with Sensor-Based Systems. AZoBuild. Retrieved on November 13, 2024 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23646.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Monitoring Smart Buildings with Sensor-Based Systems". AZoBuild. 13 November 2024. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23646>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Monitoring Smart Buildings with Sensor-Based Systems". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23646. (accessed November 13, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2024. Monitoring Smart Buildings with Sensor-Based Systems. AZoBuild, viewed 13 November 2024, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23646.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

With an increase in the pressure to decarbonize the built environment and build more carbon-neutral buildings, the reduction of embodied carbon has become of great importance.

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

AZoBuild talks to Professors Noguchi and Maruyama about their research and development of Calcium Carbonate Concrete (CCC), a new material that has the potential to cause a sustainable revolution in the construction industry.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback