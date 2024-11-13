Building Sustainability with Regenerative Supply Chains

A recent conceptual article published in Environmental Development explored the established Green Supply Chain Management (GSCM) practices and identified their shortcomings in achieving ‘true sustainability.’ Accordingly, a Regenerative Supply Chain Management (RSCM) framework incorporating the principles of focus on place, harmony with place, and co-evolution was proposed for the construction sector.

Background

GSCM in the construction industry prioritizes the sustainability of the whole of a building's lifecycle. It embeds green design, manufacturing, purchasing, transportation, and reverse logistics within the traditional supply chain framework and prioritizes environmental, economic, and social advantages.

However, existing tools and frameworks for assisting building professionals in moving beyond green or sustainable practices lack sufficient acknowledgment of the interconnection between human development and the broader environment. They fail to comprehensively incorporate elements such as community engagement, education, and socio-economic diversity.

This necessitates regenerative thinking, which focuses on actively interacting with nature and nurturing a collaborative relationship with the natural world through adaptive, resilient, and restorative methods. While GSCM techniques aim to minimize environmental impact, the regenerative concept fosters the health and evolution of social and ecological systems.

Methodological Framework

Developing a preliminary conceptual RSCM framework involved multiple steps, starting with analyzing regenerative practices reported in the literature to identify their strengths and weaknesses. While the strengths formed the components of the overall framework, the weaknesses provided insights into areas requiring improvement.

Based on the identified strengths, the following three regenerative principles were identified: focus on place, harmony with place, and co-evolution. Subsequently, 40 regenerative practices were identified through an extensive literature review and categorized into five major stages, including design, purchasing, transportation, construction, and end-of-life (EoL) management stages.

The classified regenerative approaches were additionally integrated into their primary attributes employing the regenerative principles. This step reasonably defined each regenerative method and demonstrated its emergence from the five regenerative principles. The final step was to amalgamate the overall literature findings into the developed framework, which was modified until everything made sense.

Discussion

This study explored the ways to integrate regenerative principles throughout the supply chain management (SCM) phases. Some of these include focusing on the distinct attributes of local ecosystems (focus on place), ensuring the harmony of operations with the local environment (harmony with place), and fostering consistent acclimatization and enhancement in response to environmental feedback (co-evolution).

The proposed RSCM framework indicates that simply implementing green or sustainable approaches is insufficient in improving the built environment with time. Notably, traditional SCM and GSCM methods aim to minimize negative environmental bearings. However, the RSCM framework additionally aims to actively restore and enhance the environment.

Additionally, the RSCM framework emphasizes contextual approaches related to the principles of harmony with place and focus on place, thereby adding a new facet to SCM theory. Accordingly, the theoretical models must consider the variability and distinctness of each location, promoting targeted strategies that harmonize with the local ecosystem and community requirements. This is in contrast to the one-size-fits-all methodology prevalent in SCM theories.

Furthermore, future research approaches should adopt interdisciplinary methods encompassing urban planning, environmental science, and community development to gain maximum from the RSCM practices. This will also require evaluation parameters and tools that can assess the regenerative influence of supply chain activities along with sustainability outcomes.

Construction companies can directly apply the proposed RSCM framework, while other industries can utilize the framework development process to reform their supply chain practices. This ensures the contribution of each supply chain phase to environmental restoration and renewal. Moreover, the principles of harmony with place, focus on place, and co-evolution can help companies move beyond sustainability to more deep and lasting positive effects on the environment.

The developed RSCM framework can also extend to regulatory and policy-making frameworks. It can form the basis of policies meant to promote regenerative practices in construction and across other economic sectors. However, implementing the RSCM framework can face hurdles such as financial constraints, industry resistance, regulatory barriers, and lack of special skills and technologies. Addressing these challenges is crucial for the framework’s successful adoption.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers highlighted the vital need for a conceptual shift from the prevalent GSCM practices to the RSCM approaches to achieve sustainability and also restore the degraded natural systems while fostering societal well-being.

While this extensive study gives valuable insights, it has certain limitations.

Primarily, it focused on incorporating regenerative methods into the main stages of construction SCM. However, the monitoring and control stage was not explicitly addressed. This is a crucial stage for monitoring, controlling, and addressing any project plan variations or challenges. Additionally, the proposed RSCM framework is conceptual and not yet empirically tested. Therefore, further research is required to substantiate its efficacy in real-world applications.

Journal Reference

Oyefusi, O. N., Enegbuma, W. I., Brown, A., & Zari, M. P. (2024). From green to regenerative supply chain management in construction: Towards a conceptual framework. Environmental Development, 52, 101097. DOI: 10.1016/j.envdev.2024.101097, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211464524001350

