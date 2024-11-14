Application of BIM Transforms Waste Management

A recent conceptual article published in Sustainability explored the application of building information modeling (BIM) in Construction and Demolition Waste Management (CDWM) using Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines and State of the Art Through Systematic (StArt) software. The findings of this systematic review were integrated into a conceptual framework.

Background

The architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) industry is significant for the global economy. However, its environmental performance needs enhancement through more sustainable projects and constructions. The circularity of construction and demolition waste (CDW) is crucial for this transition towards sustainability.

So far, limited efforts have been made to develop tools and decision-making methodologies for minimizing CDW. Simulation tools such as BIM have emerged as a promising approach to optimize material usage through verified building construction parameters.

Open BIM unifies disparate data flows into neutral digital processes using formats such as BIM Collaboration Format, Industry Foundation Classes, and Construction Operations Building Information Exchange. These formats enable interoperability of building data, reduce costs, promote accessibility and knowledge sharing, and provide flexibility and control over the workflow.

Methods

This systematic review explored the use of BIM in CDWM using PRISMA guidelines. The structured flowchart of these guidelines helped identify, select, and include relevant documents. Complimentarily, an organized matrix with columns was created to analyze numerous studies efficiently. Additionally, the StArt software enabled a transparent and traceable review process.

The literature review was conducted on 27 June 2024 and covered the 1998 to 2024 period. Three databases, Web of Science (WoS), Scopus, and Engineering Village (EV), were covered. While WoS and Scopus were chosen for their comprehensiveness in scientific publications, EV provided high-quality data to address real-world engineering issues.

Only the peer-reviewed articles and journals in civil engineering were exported in the Research Information Systems (RIS) format for analysis. Restrictions were imposed regarding construction waste (excluding those generated by other industries) and BIM applications for CDWM. The selected articles were carefully read, interpreted, and summarized into a conceptual framework.

Conceptual Framework for CDWM

Due to rising environmental and sustainability concerns, the AECO industry is exhibiting greater interest in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, a trend towards alignment along the circular economy (CE) principles is evident in this sector. The AECO industry has gradually adopted BIM methodology for CDWM through proprietary or open-source standards.

Based on such literature trends, the proposed framework, encompassing BIM and CE principles, is centered around CDWM in urban buildings designated for demolition. The framework prioritized proprietary BIM tools such as Matterport, Recap, Revit, Polycam, and Excel due to their robustness, widespread adoption, and technical support, which are essential for efficient CDWM. Additionally, Dynamo, an open-source tool, was selected for its efficient integration with Revit, enabling the automation of tasks such as waste classification and material quantification.

Open BIM tools offer greater flexibility but face challenges related to technical support and learning curves. Therefore, combining proprietary tools with Dynamo ensures that the model meets the project’s demands while enabling interoperability and process automation.

Waste disposal based on the principles of the CE prioritizes the reduction, reuse, and recycling of materials through selective dismantling and on-site segregation. This extends the waste value and minimizes landfill disposal. Additionally, according to feasibility, CDW is directed to controlled treatment and disposal facilities.

CE principles can be embedded into BIM using advanced technologies such as drones, smartphone light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and thermography to optimize selective demolition, CDW segregation, and material recycling. Such approaches help mitigate environmental impacts in densely populated urban areas.

However, the CE-BIM model has certain limitations. Primarily, large-scale implementation of this model has not yet been extensively tested, and an ongoing case study on a seven-story building may not completely represent the complexity of larger projects with a greater variety of materials. Other challenges restricting the wider adoption of this methodology include waste segregation at the source, expensive technologies, and limited interoperability with other modeling platforms.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers comprehensively examined tools and devices applicable to the BIM methodology, focusing on advanced CDWM technologies in the AECO sector. The systematic review of publications from 1998 to 2024 underscored BIM’s role in optimizing processes and the rising global interest in sustainable practices.

Notably, China is leading in BIM adoption, while Brazil has demonstrated the potential to expand its participation. BIM tools such as Revit, Archicad, and Blender, combined with Dynamo, Grasshopper, and Excel, drive the revolution in CDWM, facilitating parametric modeling and material reuse.

The proposed theoretical framework for sustainable CDWM in building demolitions integrates proprietary BIM tools for accurate data capture and efficient modeling in densely built urban environments. Adopting emerging advanced technologies, such as drones and LiDAR scanners, can significantly expand the scope of CDWM and promote sustainable practices in the AECO sector, accelerating the industry’s full transition towards a CE.

Journal Reference

Lins, E. J. M., Palha, R. P., Sobral, M. C. M., Araújo, A. G., & Marques, É. A. T. (2024). Application of Building Information Modelling in Construction and Demolition Waste Management: Systematic Review and Future Trends Supported by a Conceptual Framework. Sustainability, 16(21), 9425. DOI: 10.3390/su16219425, https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/21/9425

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.