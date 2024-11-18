$14 Million Boost for Sustainable Concrete Research

The SmartCrete Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) has committed $3.2 million in funding to six industry-led research projects aligned to its mission of transitioning concrete for a sustainable Australia.

Image Credit: SmartCrete CRC

The six projects, co-funded by industry, research and SmartCrete CRC, will explore novel approaches to sustainable design, use and management of concrete. Representing a total investment of $14 million (cash and in-kind) in research and development, the projects will significantly advance Australia’s concrete capabilities to deliver the material and technology change needed to abate the sector and achieve net zero by 2050.

SmartCrete CRC CEO Clare Tubolets said that the six projects, which have emerged through SmartCrete CRC’s latest funding round, will focus on developing innovative materials, technologies, and building techniques that will improve the long-term performance and sustainability of Australia’s concrete infrastructure.

“As we strive towards net zero, adopting sustainable solutions that minimise the environmental impact of concrete while securing the sector’s long-term viability is crucial.

“We invest in homegrown concrete innovations that have the potential to transform how we design, use and manage concrete infrastructure,” Tubolets said.

The six projects leverage cutting edge technologies such as 3D printing and computer vision systems, addressing the efficiency, productivity and cost challenges of concrete construction and maintenance. They represent key steps toward a more efficient and sustainable concrete ecosystem.

SmartCrete CRC Chair Emeritus Professor Elizabeth Taylor AO remarked on the significant impact of these projects, highlighting the vital role of research collaboration in developing sustainable materials and technologies to meet Australia’s net zero ambitions.

“SmartCrete CRC collaborates with industry, government and universities to transform Australia’s concrete ecosystem and deliver positive outcomes. We support smart, industry-led research that tackles sectoral challenges and create opportunities that add value not only to our partners but also to the wider community”, Professor Taylor said.

To date, Smartcrete CRC has purposely invested just over $40 million of Commonwealth and partner funding in 39 innovation collaborations across its three research programs – sustainable concrete, engineered solutions and asset management – that drive material change, develop new technologies and promote best practice to achieve sustainable concrete.