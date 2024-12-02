Sustainable Housing Solutions for Bangladesh’s Coastal Regions

Researchers from RMIT University have joined forces with the Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) in Bangladesh to construct 40 sustainable and resilient housing solutions for vulnerable rural communities. Acknowledging the need for climate change adaptation and mitigation, the initiative addresses key housing challenges through research-driven approaches and capacity-building efforts, aiming to create practical and sustainable housing solutions for the long term.

Image Credit: The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology

The RMIT project team includes Dr. Shahadat Khan (Team Lead), Professor Paul Childerhouse from the School of Accounting, Information Systems and Supply Chain (AISSC), Professor Usha Iyer-Raniga from the School of Property, Construction and Project Management, and Dr. Mittul Vahanvati from the School of Global, Urban and Social Studies.

Upskilling Organizations on the Ground

As part of this collaboration, the RMIT team developed a fellowship program for 16 PKSF participants. This program delivers comprehensive training in sustainable housing practices, enabling the organization to drive transformative change.

We were showcasing Australian best-practice-based features of sustainable and resilient housing in Victoria, ACT, NSW, and QLD. Over the next seven months, we will be implementing these advancements via the construction of 40 houses in vulnerable coastal areas in Bangladesh. Dr. Shahadat Khan, Study Team Lead, The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology

The first stage of the fellowship, held in October at RMIT University in Melbourne, included interstate visits to ACT, NSW, and Queensland, where the Fellows explored flood-resilient construction methods adaptable to rural Bangladesh.

Coastal communities in Bangladesh face significant environmental challenges, prompting the team to focus on sustainable, low-impact solutions tailored to the needs of these vulnerable regions.

Khan added, “This is why our project is focused on developing more resilient housing for a range of vulnerable coastal locations in Bangladesh. By incorporating sustainable materials and building processes, we are aiming to develop long-term, low-impact solutions to these unfolding disasters.”

Sustained Impact Via Sustainable Practice

The project's research is set to play a key role in shaping housing policies in Bangladesh, with a focus on improving housing supply chains, value chains, and building capacity among key stakeholders in the housing sector.

When the PKSF Fellows return to Bangladesh, they will collaborate with the RMIT research team to develop sustainable and resilient housing solutions specifically tailored to the needs of targeted Bangladeshi communities.

Khan concluded, “We hope the 40 houses we jointly construct with PKSF will not only transform the lives of their residents but also provide exemplars for wider uptake. The architectural designs, project management oversight, and material choices have the potential to provide clear guidance for others, at both a national policy level and internationally when developing sustainable and resilient housing for climate vulnerable populations.”

By combining the expertise of RMIT researchers with PKSF’s experience in poverty alleviation, the project aims to leave a lasting legacy in rural housing policy, housing supply, and capacity building for key stakeholders.