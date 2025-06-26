Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

Study Explores Recycled Concrete Paving Blocks as Sustainable Aggregate Alternatives

Researchers have identified second-quality concrete paving block waste as a viable, sustainable substitute for natural aggregates in mortar and concrete mixtures.

Rows of stacked gray concrete paving blocks with rough surfaces and layered textures
Study: Recycled concrete paving block waste as a selected sustainable substitute for natural aggregate in cement composites. Image Credit: YoooGG/Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in Construction and Building Materials explores this approach by testing various replacement levels—ranging from 0 % to 100 % for fine aggregates in mortars and up to 50 % for both fine and coarse aggregates in concretes—to assess performance across multiple concrete properties.

Context and Objectives

Using recycled aggregates in concrete isn’t new, but consistent quality and high water absorption have often limited their effectiveness. While admixtures and supplementary cementitious materials can improve performance, the key challenge lies in finding a balance between sustainability and reliable mechanical properties.

One promising approach is better separation of construction and demolition waste (CDW). By sorting materials like concrete, bricks, and tiles into distinct streams, the quality of recycled aggregates can be significantly improved. Building on this, the current study focuses on second-quality concrete paving blocks (CPBs)—a relatively uniform and overlooked waste material—as a controlled, pre-sorted source for aggregate replacement.

Materials and Methods

Related Stories

Locally sourced CPBs were evaluated for properties like compressive strength, porosity, density, and absorbability. After crushing them into fine (FPBA) and coarse (CPBA) fractions, the researchers used them to prepare mortars and concrete mixtures, partially replacing natural sand and gravel.

Mortars were tested with 0 % to 100 % FPBA replacement. For concretes, four variations were prepared: a reference mix (C-0); one with 50 % FPBA (C-50f); one with 50 % CPBA (C-50c); and one combining both at 50% each (C-50fc).

Rheological properties were measured shortly after mixing, while hardened-state strength was tested on standard specimens. The team also used non-destructive testing to assess electrical resistivity and employed scanning electron microscopy to analyze microstructures.

Key Findings

In fresh-state testing, the addition of CPB aggregates reduced yield stress and increased plastic viscosity, though flow diameter remained largely unchanged. Once hardened, mortars showed a clear trend: density decreased as CPB content increased, a result of the recycled aggregate’s lower density.

Porosity and water absorbability rose with higher CPB levels, reflecting the material’s more open structure. Interestingly, compressive strength in mortars peaked at a 50 % replacement rate—12 % higher than the reference after three days—but dropped off significantly at 100 %. For concretes, early strength remained on par or better than the control, but showed modest declines by day 28. Even so, results were still stronger than those of previous studies using similar recycled materials.

In terms of durability, bulk electrical resistivity at seven days was comparable between CPB and reference concretes, suggesting similar hydration rates. Over time, the differences narrowed even further. By day 224, most mixes showed resistivity levels nearly identical to the control, indicating that long-term performance was not significantly compromised.

Conclusions and Future Directions

The results point to second-quality CPBs as a consistent and promising alternative for partial aggregate replacement in both mortars and concretes. While mortars required additional superplasticizer—likely due to the finer texture and higher cement content—overall performance trends remained positive across mixes.

Looking ahead, the researchers recommend extending the study to CPBs recovered from real-world demolition projects, which may introduce additional variables such as contaminants. Understanding how impurities like oil or clay affect durability and strength will be essential for broader implementation.

Journal Reference

Pizoń, J., Matýsková, K., Horňáková, M., Gołaszewska, M., & Kratošová, G. (2025). Recycled concrete paving block waste as a selected sustainable substitute for natural aggregate in cement composites. Construction and Building Materials478, 141356. DOI: 10.1016/j.conbuildmat.2025.141356, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S095006182501504

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, June 26). Study Explores Recycled Concrete Paving Blocks as Sustainable Aggregate Alternatives. AZoBuild. Retrieved on June 26, 2025 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23833.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Study Explores Recycled Concrete Paving Blocks as Sustainable Aggregate Alternatives". AZoBuild. 26 June 2025. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23833>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Study Explores Recycled Concrete Paving Blocks as Sustainable Aggregate Alternatives". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23833. (accessed June 26, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Study Explores Recycled Concrete Paving Blocks as Sustainable Aggregate Alternatives. AZoBuild, viewed 26 June 2025, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23833.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Construction Trends

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback