Frequency-Selective Surfaces Transform Building Skins

A recent review published in World explored the energy harvesting potential of frequency-selective surfaces (FSSs) when integrated into construction materials. Insights were provided into design strategies, performance analysis, and potential applications of FSSs in future architectural projects.

Fundamentals of FSS

FSSs can be defined as spatial filters that allow electromagnetic waves of specific frequency bands to pass while blocking others. Some traditional building materials provide electromagnetic insulation, but they lack the frequency selectivity of FSSs. Additionally, the ability to tune frequencies makes FSSs a promising alternative or complement to traditional materials.

The core FSS design comprises a basic unit cell that acts as a spatial filter and is easily replicable in a rectangular matrix arrangement. These unit cells are engineered to either transmit or reflect electromagnetic waves based on different criteria, such as frequency, polarization, and angle of incidence. Notably, the unit cell dimensions are generally linked to the wavelength of the incident wave for standardization.

Evaluating the performance of FSSs requires a comprehensive analysis of their electromagnetic behavior, specifically their frequency response, polarization sensitivity, and angular stability. These evaluations are generally performed through experimental measurements combined with numerical simulations.

Tailoring FSSs for specific applications, such as adapting to different electromagnetic environments, enabling smart skin functionality, or blending with architectural landscapes, is complex. Moreover, practical applications often involve multiple services operating across different frequency bands and varying angles of incidence, necessitating a combination of FSS structures.

Classification of Planar FSS

Five fundamental planar unit cell designs are generally used in FSSs: cross, patch, patch with additional elements, loop or ring, and meander cells. Numerous variations are possible using these designs to achieve specific performance in wireless communication, radar, and electromagnetic shielding applications.

Cross-cell configurations are common for WiFi transmissions. Such band-stop FSSs have a conductive cross printed within a square. Additionally, the basic cross-cell design often uses Jerusalem crosses instead of square crosses. For instance, a band-stop FSS with a Jerusalem cross pattern can be prepared using electro-textile fabrics.

Energy-harvesting circuitry can be incorporated into a basic square patch unit cell for building envelopes with energy-harvesting functionality. Textile-based FSS designs are proposed for applications like window curtains. Moreover, adding elements to a central patch is a common strategy to either reduce the unit cell size or achieve multiband performance.

FSS designs with square loops or rings are widely explored due to their compactness and flexibility in providing multiband functionality. Such designs are used to prevent interference between wireless fidelity (WiFi) networks in neighboring apartments. Alternatively, meander-based designs offer longer conductive paths within compact surfaces by folding straight conductive lines into multiple corners.

Energy Harvesting Applications

FSS-enabled smart skins can contribute to energy harvesting by transforming part of the blocked radio-frequency (RF) energy into usable direct current (DC) electrical power. On integration into building envelopes, these smart skins can capture and convert ambient electromagnetic energy from sources like mobile networks, WiFi, and broadcast signals, supporting low-power devices and building systems.

Electronic circuitry is integrated into an FSS design to convert the absorbed RF energy into DC electrical energy. This process involves multiple steps, including the absorption of RF signals of specific energy by the FSS unit cells and the conversion of this energy into DC power using rectifying circuits. This harvested energy can be stored in capacitors or small batteries to obtain a stable power source.

The energy harvested using FSSs can be used to power Internet of Things (IoT) devices within smart buildings, contributing to the energy efficiency and autonomy of building infrastructures. Additionally, RF energy harvesting can help save costs with proper installation, such as on large exterior walls and windows. Thus, FSS-based energy harvesting aligns with the broader vision of a sustainable built environment.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, FSSs have progressed from research prototypes to practical applications over the past decade, offering sustainable solutions for urban environments and advanced architectural designs. However, despite significant research, the FSS technology faces several limitations.

The primary challenges to the practical application of FSS include fabrication tolerances, sensitivity to environmental conditions, and scaling challenges for complex geometries. Additionally, research gaps exist in adaptable, multi-band, and reconfigurable FSS designs, considering the demand for greater flexibility from modern telecommunications and sensor systems.

FSS technology has primary applications in high-performance industries, such as aerospace, defense, and telecommunications. However, its broader adoption in building design remains limited due to complexity and cost. Additionally, the energy harvesting and electromagnetic shielding applications of FSSs are more suited to specialized environments, such as military facilities and data centers, rather than general residential structures.

Therefore, the researchers recommend developing reconfigurable FSSs with improved material durability and multi-functional designs to enhance the technology’s real-world applicability and performance. Additionally, integrating its features into building information modeling systems can realize the full potential of FSS technology in the construction sector.

Journal Reference

Cuiñas, I., Expósito, I., Andriukaitis, D., Caldeirinha, R. F. S., Sánchez, M. G., & Valinevičius, A. (2024). Integration of Frequency-Selective Surfaces as Smart Skins in Building Envelopes and Divisions: Insulation and Energy Issues. World, 5(4), 1211–1234. DOI: 10.3390/world5040062, https://www.mdpi.com/2673-4060/5/4/62

