EU Targets Climate Goals with NZEB Standards

A recent article published in Energy and Buildings assessed the progress of member states of the European Union (EU) in implementing the Nearly Zero-Energy Building (NZEB) standard through extensive data collection and harmonization. Notably, the EU-NZEB standard is mandatory for all new buildings from 2021 to 2030.

Background

The EU’s building sector is responsible for approximately 40 % of total energy consumption and one-third of related emissions. Therefore, this sector has become prominent in the energy and climate policies of major economies, leading to considerable progress in decarbonization over recent decades through specific policies and measures.

The NZEB concept within the EU is defined under the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) introduced in 2002 with continuously upgraded ambitious energy and climate targets. The EPBD mandates that all new buildings must comply with NZEB standards from January 2021.

Based on the broad NZEB defined in the EPBD, EU Member States have formulated their definitions, accounting for national, regional, or local climate, social, and economic factors. This has resulted in various definitions and ambition levels. Additionally, inconsistencies in renewable energy integration and the lack of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions thresholds are significant challenges in meeting the NZEB targets.

Methodology

This study investigated the definitions and implementation of NZEB standards across 26 countries and three regions of Belgium in the EU. Data on existing NZEB definitions and criteria were obtained using a country-specific template distributed to the identified contact points and experts within each Member State over the last year. The collected data were managed by the European Commission (EC) Directorate General for Energy and shared with the Joint Research Centre (JRC).

The template was designed to gather information on the energy performance of NZEB standards considering the following elements. Firstly, the general information comprised the date of definition, relevant legal national acts, and definitions for new buildings and NZEB renovation.

Envelope and technical systems requirements for a minimum performance were recorded in terms of thermal transmittance (U-values) and airtightness. Additionally, renewable energy requirements were identified from the details on renewable energy share, employed technologies, and location of energy generation.

Comprehensive energy performance was evaluated from both non-renewable and renewable energy demand by building subcategories (single-family houses, multi-family houses, offices, hotels, hospitals, and schools) and included end-uses. Finally, the GHG emission requirements were recorded in the template.

Notably, among the 29 contacted entities, 24 provided feedback, while four (Bulgaria, Brussels, Italy, and Latvia) did not respond, and one response (France) was marked confidential. Therefore, the Concerted Action (CA) EPBD database was referenced to update the existing data for these five entities.

Results and Discussion

The non-renewable primary energy demand is generally lower by 30% in the new NZEBs than in the renovated NZEBs. Additionally, the renewable energy contribution fluctuates from 9% to 55% in new and renovated NZEB standards. Notably, several countries have no quantification of renewables yet.

Many existing NZEB definitions exceed the EC’s recommended thresholds for non-renewable primary energy demand. However, some regions have successfully decreased their NZEB thresholds and established more ambitious standards for new and renovated buildings. These developments highlight the complexity of EU-wide harmonization and also the possibility of significant improvements in energy performance through targeted national revisions.

Considering the future Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) standard, 10% more ambitious than NZEB levels of primary energy demand, the recommended benchmarks appear to be partially complied with. Moreover, this compliance is mainly based on total primary energy. Increasing the share of renewable energy contributions, which is a crucial aspect of NZEB and ZEB standards, is challenging.

The inadequate actual renewable energy integration may result in operational emissions, marking the performance of ZEB standards as non-compliant with the EPBD principles from the sustainability perspective. Therefore, full compliance with ZEB criteria requires prioritizing renewable energy sources in buildings, even if their total primary energy demand is within NZEB-10 % thresholds. This integration is crucial to achieving zero on-site and minimal operational emissions.

However, the high total primary energy benchmarks in many current definitions make the above compliance challenging. Hence, several countries and regions may modify the NZEB definition to achieve energy efficiency and encourage the integration of renewable energy. Additionally, achieving a decarbonized built environment by 2050 requires accelerating the building renovation rate.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

This study provides a comprehensive assessment of the definitions and implementations of Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings (NZEBs) across 26 EU Member States and three Belgian regions. The analysis reveals a varied landscape in NZEB standards, highlighting both the progress and challenges that remain in advancing toward ZEBs.

The transition from NZEB to ZEB is critical for the EU's climate neutrality objectives. While current NZEB definitions exhibit progress, significant advancements are required to meet ZEB requirements, such as modifying and strengthening national standards, enhancing renewable energy integration, establishing operational emissions thresholds, and promoting adaptable designs and sustainable materials.

Journal Reference

Maduta, C., D’Agostino, D., Tsemekidi-Tzeiranaki, S., & Castellazzi, L. (2024). From Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings (NZEBs) to Zero-Emission Buildings (ZEBs): Current status and future perspectives. Energy and Buildings, 115133. DOI: 10.1016/j.enbuild.2024.115133, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0378778824012490

