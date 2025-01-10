The Role of IoT in Intelligent Green Buildings

A recent study published in Procedia Computer Science investigated how Internet of Things (IoT) technology can enhance the design and management of intelligent green buildings. Through four experiments, the research evaluated the practical benefits of IoT in improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

Study: Intelligent Green Building Design and Management Based on the Internet of Things: An Empirical Study on Low Carbon Development. Image Credit: Ray Park Stock Photo/Shutterstock.com

Background

As global energy concerns grow, green buildings have gained significant attention. By integrating IoT technology, intelligent green buildings offer an opportunity to optimize energy use and enhance comfort through smarter resource management and environmental control. IoT also supports facility management by providing real-time data for informed decision-making.

Despite this promise, research on IoT’s efficiency and cost-effectiveness—particularly across different seasons—remains limited. Existing studies often focus on specific applications rather than exploring how various technologies can work together to create cohesive solutions.

To address this gap, the study employed a comprehensive methodology to examine the impact of IoT systems in intelligent green buildings. Four experiments were designed to assess IoT’s effectiveness in areas like energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality, automation system performance, and economic benefits.

Study Approach

The research was conducted in a green civil building in China equipped with advanced sensors to monitor environmental and energy metrics, such as temperature, humidity, light intensity, CO 2 levels, and energy consumption. These data points were integrated into IoT-enabled systems for real-time adjustments.

The study involved four experiments:

Energy Consumption Analysis: Over 60 days, energy usage was monitored before and after IoT implementation. Researchers focused on electricity, water, and natural gas consumption, tracking the differences to evaluate IoT’s impact on energy efficiency. Indoor Environmental Quality Comparison: Two rooms—one outfitted with IoT systems and one without—were observed over 30 days. Key variables like temperature, humidity, and CO 2 levels were compared to assess how IoT improves indoor environmental conditions. Automation System Performance: The IoT system's responsiveness and accuracy were tested over 30 days by simulating sudden environmental changes in an IoT-equipped room. This experiment measured how quickly and effectively the system adapted to these changes. Economic Benefit Assessment: To evaluate financial advantages, the researchers analyzed energy and maintenance costs across four quarters, calculating the savings associated with IoT adoption.

Results and Discussion

The results demonstrated that IoT can significantly improve the performance and sustainability of green buildings.

IoT-enabled floors showed a notable reduction in energy consumption—20 % less electricity, 23 % less water, and 25 % less natural gas—over the 60-day observation period. These reductions highlight IoT’s potential to minimize carbon emissions and support low-carbon construction practices. Indoor environmental quality also improved substantially. IoT-enabled rooms maintained a more stable temperature (22 °C) compared to non-IoT rooms (24 °C). Humidity and CO 2 levels were lower as well, creating a healthier and more comfortable environment for occupants.

The automation system proved both responsive and reliable, adapting to environmental changes within an average of two seconds and achieving a 90 % accuracy rate. This ensures consistent monitoring and precise adjustments to indoor conditions, even in dynamic situations.

Economic benefits were another key takeaway. IoT adoption resulted in an annual savings of $12,267 in energy and maintenance costs. Seasonal variations influenced these savings, with peak efficiency gains observed during periods of high energy demand.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

This study underscores the value of IoT in intelligent green building design, demonstrating its ability to enhance sustainability, improve indoor comfort, and reduce operational costs. However, there is room for further research to broaden the applicability of these findings.

Future studies could explore diverse building types and geographic locations to ensure the results are relevant across different contexts. Additionally, combining IoT with other advanced technologies, such as AI and machine learning, could unlock even greater efficiencies in energy and resource management. As the demand for sustainable infrastructure grows, IoT offers a promising pathway to smarter, more efficient, and environmentally friendly buildings.

Journal Reference

Zhang, W., Yang, M., & Hao, T. (2024). Intelligent Green Building Design and Management Based on the Internet of Things: An Empirical Study on Low Carbon Development. Procedia Computer Science, 243, 348–355. DOI: 10.1016/j.procs.2024.09.043, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1877050924020507

