Study Outlines Emerging Technologies Reshaping Australia's Construction Sector

A recent study published in Buildings examines how emerging technologies are being integrated into the Australian construction sector and their impact on safety, quality, costs, and project timelines. Through interviews and surveys with industry stakeholders, the study identifies key challenges in adopting digital solutions.

Study: Integration of Emerging Technologies with Construction Practices in Australia. Image Credit: FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock.com

Industry Background

The construction sector is a major player in the Australian economy, ranking as the fourth-largest contributor, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia. Despite this, productivity in the sector has declined by 1.6 % since 1990, while most industries have grown by 35.2 %. To close this gap, new approaches are needed to improve efficiency and outcomes.

The post-pandemic digital acceleration and the increasing availability of artificial intelligence (AI) tools present an opportunity to explore how emerging technologies can address longstanding challenges in construction. The Industry 4.0 framework underscores the importance of digital transformation in enhancing construction practices.

This study reviewed three decades of literature and gathered insights from leading industry experts to assess the integration of emerging technologies in the Australian construction sector. Additionally, it examined how well university students and professionals are prepared for this shift.

Methods

The study focused on key emerging technologies relevant to the construction sector, including Building Information Modeling (BIM), AI, digital twin (DT), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and sensor-based systems. The analysis covered their application during the design and construction phases.

To understand the current adoption levels and future potential of these technologies, researchers conducted surveys and interviews with professionals across Tier 1, 2, and 3 firms, as well as boutique construction companies.

A total of 190 industry professionals were invited via email and text to participate, including CEOs, directors, engineers, managers, consultants, and site engineers. Over three weeks, 66 responses were collected, reflecting a response rate of 35 %.

Results and Discussion

The research highlights that the construction sector lags behind other industries in adopting emerging technologies. Resistance to change remains a significant barrier. However, BIM has been widely recognized as a crucial tool in construction for nearly two decades, with strong industry support for its continued adoption.

Sensor-based technologies and UAVs have gained traction across all tiers of the industry due to their affordability, well-defined applications, and immediate benefits. In contrast, AR and VR remain underutilized, mainly due to the high costs of hardware, software, and simulation design.

The survey also revealed differences in technology adoption among construction firms. While Tier 1 companies prioritize sensors and UAVs for safety enhancements, Tier 2 firms expressed mixed views on their utility. BIM is widely valued for its efficiency, but Tier 2 companies also see AI as a cost-effective solution with strong potential for integration.

Despite the promise of these advanced technologies, several obstacles hinder their widespread adoption. High costs for procurement, training, and maintenance, alongside cybersecurity risks and intellectual property concerns, were cited as major challenges.

The study also uncovered a significant skills gap in the workforce regarding emerging technologies. Many professionals and workers are hesitant to embrace new digital tools, preferring to wait and observe their impact in other industries before committing to implementation.

Conclusion

Overall, this study provides a comprehensive assessment of technology integration in the Australian construction sector, using Industry 4.0 principles as a framework. It highlights the need for enhanced training and digital literacy among industry professionals to bridge the adoption gap.

While BIM remains a widely accepted tool for cost reduction and project efficiency, perceptions of other technologies vary by firm size and resources. Addressing barriers such as training deficits and high implementation costs is crucial for optimizing technology use across the sector.

The findings offer valuable insights for construction firms looking to enhance efficiency and competitiveness through digital transformation. Continued research and investment in workforce training will be essential to drive broader adoption and long-term success.

Journal Reference

