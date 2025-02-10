Introducing the Konecranes D-Series Electric Chain Hoist: Where Advanced Features are Standard

Konecranes has launched the new Konecranes D-series electric chain hoist, designed to meet the demands of industries that require high-performance lifting equipment. With its robust construction, advanced safety features and compact design, the Konecranes D-series is engineered to prioritize safety, boost productivity and deliver long-term reliability across a wide variety of industrial applications.

Image Credit: Konecranes

Initially available in the EMEA region, with global availability and additional options planned for release through 2026, the Konecranes D-series offers lifting capacities ranging from 80 kg to 5,000 kg across seven frame sizes. Its design delivers optimal performance even in challenging environments and where space is limited, supporting industries such as manufacturing, automotive and process operations.

“The Konecranes D-series reduces downtime with its modular design and low-maintenance components, enabling proactive maintenance that saves time and lowers costs. Designed for seamless integration with Konecranes equipment — including KBK workstation lifting systems, jib cranes and overhead cranes — it provides a flexible and efficient solution for a wide range of industrial applications. Starting in March 2025, we will also offer pre-configured quick-ship hoists with standard features, pendants and trolleys available directly from stock for fast delivery,” says Klaus Möllmann, Senior Manager, LLE Product Sales and Offer Support, EMEA.

Key Features of the Konecranes D-series electric chain hoist include:

Advanced safety features : Includes a slipping clutch with speed monitoring for automatic safe stops, 24V contactor control and operating limit switches for enhanced safety.

: Includes a slipping clutch with speed monitoring for automatic safe stops, 24V contactor control and operating limit switches for enhanced safety. Quick and easy installation: Featuring a height-adjustable control pendant, “plug & lift" and “plug & drive” electric connections, ensuring easy installation and user-friendly operation.

Featuring a height-adjustable control pendant, “plug & lift" and “plug & drive” electric connections, ensuring easy installation and user-friendly operation. Wide temperature range: Reliable operation from -20 °C to +45 °C with the ability to perform at up to 60 °C (or even more), ensuring adaptability in various working conditions.

Reliable operation from -20 °C to +45 °C with the ability to perform at up to 60 °C (or even more), ensuring adaptability in various working conditions. Low maintenance: The gearbox, slipping clutch and brake are maintenance-free for up to 10 years (in one-shift-operation), minimizing downtime and reducing lifecycle costs.

The gearbox, slipping clutch and brake are maintenance-free for up to 10 years (in one-shift-operation), minimizing downtime and reducing lifecycle costs. Versatile suspension bracket: The flexible suspension system allows easy integration into trolleys and includes several options to meet customer needs.

The flexible suspension system allows easy integration into trolleys and includes several options to meet customer needs. Compact design: Even with its advanced features, the Konecranes D-Series maintains a compact form factor, making it ideal for operations in tight spaces.

Even with its advanced features, the Konecranes D-Series maintains a compact form factor, making it ideal for operations in tight spaces. Status display for easy service: The 7-digit status display is visible from the outside and shows you real-time information such as operating time, status, warnings and errors.

Increased Safety and Productivity

The Konecranes D-series incorporates advanced safety features like operating limit switches, a slipping clutch with speed monitoring for automatic safe stops and 24V contactor control, which help reduce the risk of accidents and unexpected downtime. Additionally, the hoist offers accurate load positioning and controlled lifting for reliable, efficient operations – just what you would expect from Konecranes.

The ergonomic pendant control, standard with the hoist, provides smooth and comfortable load handling. Konecranes also offers an ergonomic single-handed operation with a Manulift control unit for loads up to 500 kg. The Manulift control unit enables operators to efficiently manage the chain hoist and guide the load using only one hand, enhancing load handling efficiency. Suitable for both right-hand and left-hand operation, the Manulift can be easily customized for various tasks with a variety of load handling attachments developed to meet the specific requirements of different industries. Optional radio control systems are also available for enhanced flexibility, further helping to improve both safety and productivity.

Environmental Impact Considered Throughout the Hoist’s Lifecycle

As is standard with all Konecranes material handling equipment, environmental sustainability aspects have been considered during the design and production process of the Konecranes D-series electric chain hoist. The hoist has been developed applying the Konecranes Design for Environment (DfE) concept principles that focus on minimizing environmental impact by emphasizing repairability, durability, material selection and energy efficiency. Manufactured at the Konecranes factory in Wetter, Germany, the hoist is produced using 100% renewable electricity. Its modular design allows for easy maintenance of individual components, while key parts, such as the gearbox, slipping clutch and brake, are maintenance-free for up to 10 years, reducing the need for replacements and minimizing downtime. Primarily made from recyclable metals like steel, aluminum and cast iron, the hoist is engineered with sustainability in mind. Additionally, its packaging is made from fully renewable and recyclable materials, reinforcing Konecranes' commitment to environmental sustainability throughout the product's lifecycle.

A strong focus on customers, commitment to business growth, and continuous improvement make Konecranes a material handling industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, as well as efforts to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.