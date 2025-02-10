Leeds Beckett and ARC Creating ‘Digital Golden Thread’ for Building Safety

Digital construction experts at Leeds Beckett University (LBU) are teaming up with Leeds-based ARC Building Solutions to create an innovative new ‘digital golden thread’ to proactively address key recommendations for the construction sector - following the Grenfell tragedy - to ensure that fire prevention products are correctly installed by sub-contractors and developers on building sites.

Image Credit: Leeds Beckett University

The project is a 33-month Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP), part-funded by UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) through Innovate UK. LBU experts will support ARC in creating the bespoke quality and installation monitoring product – which will use AI predictive models and data monitoring to ensure the highest quality of building product installation and automate the identification of incorrect or faulty installations.

ARC is the UK’s leading manufacturer of cavity fire barriers and cavity closers, supplying many of the UK’s leading contractors and developers who install their products within housing developments.

The KTP is led by Saheed Ajayi, Professor of Digital Construction and Project Management in the School of Built Environment, Engineering and Computing at LBU. Professor Ajayi said: “Using the unique expertise of our Construction Informatics and Digital Enterprise Laboratory (CIDEL) at LBU, we will support ARC in creating the ARC Remote Quality Monitoring (ARQM), which will provide an interactive two-way feedback loop and build a database of key information about building products and installation. This KTP supports a significant step towards addressing the need in the construction sector for a digital golden thread, whilst enabling ARC to position themselves ahead in the sector.”

George Danzey-Smith, Director of Commercial and Technical at ARC, said: “We have identified that monitoring installation with certifiable compliance is likely to become a ‘must’ in the construction sector. Building the ARQM supports our strategic ambition to be the first in our sector to proactively address and meet key recommendations within the Hackitt Report – the independent review of building regulations, particularly their impact on fire safety following the Grenfell tragedy. The innovative new solution will support our ambition to achieve more regulated assurance that our fire prevention products are correctly installed by sub-contractors and developers.”

The Hackitt Report includes recommendations that "A 'golden thread' of information is needed where accurate records are initiated during design and construction... to demonstrate building safety".

The project is the second KTP between LBU and ARC. In the first project, completed last December, LBU supported ARC to implement a New Product Development department and to create, develop and bring to market two new building insulation and fire safety products. The KTP was graded 'Outstanding' by independent assessors at Innovate UK - the highest possible rating awarded to projects.

Dr Alex Boote, the KTP Associate recruited by LBU to manage the first KTP, is now employed in the permanent position of Product and Innovation Manager at ARC, and will manage the KTP Associate recruited to the new project. The new Associate role – Machine Learning Engineer – will be a full-time member of the ARC team, with full support of the LBU academics.