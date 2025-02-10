Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

Leeds Beckett and ARC Creating ‘Digital Golden Thread’ for Building Safety

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Digital construction experts at Leeds Beckett University (LBU) are teaming up with Leeds-based ARC Building Solutions to create an innovative new ‘digital golden thread’ to proactively address key recommendations for the construction sector - following the Grenfell tragedy - to ensure that fire prevention products are correctly installed by sub-contractors and developers on building sites.

Image Credit: Leeds Beckett University

The project is a 33-month Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP), part-funded by UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) through Innovate UK. LBU experts will support ARC in creating the bespoke quality and installation monitoring product – which will use AI predictive models and data monitoring to ensure the highest quality of building product installation and automate the identification of incorrect or faulty installations.

ARC is the UK’s leading manufacturer of cavity fire barriers and cavity closers, supplying many of the UK’s leading contractors and developers who install their products within housing developments.

The KTP is led by Saheed Ajayi, Professor of Digital Construction and Project Management in the School of Built Environment, Engineering and Computing at LBU. Professor Ajayi said: “Using the unique expertise of our Construction Informatics and Digital Enterprise Laboratory (CIDEL) at LBU, we will support ARC in creating the ARC Remote Quality Monitoring (ARQM), which will provide an interactive two-way feedback loop and build a database of key information about building products and installation. This KTP supports a significant step towards addressing the need in the construction sector for a digital golden thread, whilst enabling ARC to position themselves ahead in the sector.”

George Danzey-Smith, Director of Commercial and Technical at ARC, said: “We have identified that monitoring installation with certifiable compliance is likely to become a ‘must’ in the construction sector. Building the ARQM supports our strategic ambition to be the first in our sector to proactively address and meet key recommendations within the Hackitt Report – the independent review of building regulations, particularly their impact on fire safety following the Grenfell tragedy. The innovative new solution will support our ambition to achieve more regulated assurance that our fire prevention products are correctly installed by sub-contractors and developers.”

The Hackitt Report includes recommendations that "A 'golden thread' of information is needed where accurate records are initiated during design and construction... to demonstrate building safety".

The project is the second KTP between LBU and ARC. In the first project, completed last December, LBU supported ARC to implement a New Product Development department and to create, develop and bring to market two new building insulation and fire safety products. The KTP was graded 'Outstanding' by independent assessors at Innovate UK - the highest possible rating awarded to projects.

Dr Alex Boote, the KTP Associate recruited by LBU to manage the first KTP, is now employed in the permanent position of Product and Innovation Manager at ARC, and will manage the KTP Associate recruited to the new project. The new Associate role – Machine Learning Engineer – will be a full-time member of the ARC team, with full support of the LBU academics.

Source:

Leeds Beckett University

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Leeds Beckett University. (2025, February 10). Leeds Beckett and ARC Creating ‘Digital Golden Thread’ for Building Safety. AZoBuild. Retrieved on February 10, 2025 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23708.

  • MLA

    Leeds Beckett University. "Leeds Beckett and ARC Creating ‘Digital Golden Thread’ for Building Safety". AZoBuild. 10 February 2025. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23708>.

  • Chicago

    Leeds Beckett University. "Leeds Beckett and ARC Creating ‘Digital Golden Thread’ for Building Safety". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23708. (accessed February 10, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Leeds Beckett University. 2025. Leeds Beckett and ARC Creating ‘Digital Golden Thread’ for Building Safety. AZoBuild, viewed 10 February 2025, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23708.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

With an increase in the pressure to decarbonize the built environment and build more carbon-neutral buildings, the reduction of embodied carbon has become of great importance.

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

AZoBuild talks to Professors Noguchi and Maruyama about their research and development of Calcium Carbonate Concrete (CCC), a new material that has the potential to cause a sustainable revolution in the construction industry.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback