SelecTech Increases Inventory of GroundFloor™ Glue-Down Vinyl Tiles to Meet Growing Market Demand

SelecTech, Inc.Feb 12 2025

SelecTech, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative and sustainable flooring products, is significantly increasing its inventory of GroundFloor Classic glue-down vinyl tiles in response to rising market demand. The company has seen a surge in interest for its 2’x2’ tile size, prompting a strategic expansion of stock to better serve customers.

“The demand for our GroundFloor glue-down vinyl tile has been increasing steadily, and from our perspective, the market is strong and continuing to grow,” said Tom Ricciardelli, President of SelecTech, Inc. “By expanding our inventory of the 2’x2’ tile size—our most popular option—we can ensure that our customers have quick and reliable access to the flooring solutions they need.”

GroundFloor Classic is a high-performance, glue-down vinyl tile designed for environments requiring durability, easy maintenance, and long-term performance. It is particularly well-suited for applications in manufacturing, industrial, and commercial settings, where robust flooring is essential.

Key Benefits of GroundFloor Classic Glue-Down Vinyl Tile:

  • Durability – Designed to withstand heavy foot traffic and industrial conditions.
  • Ease of Installation – Glue-down application ensures a secure, long-lasting bond.
  • Low Maintenance – Resistant to wear and tear, reducing upkeep costs.
  • Sustainability – Manufactured with a focus on environmentally friendly materials and processes.

By increasing inventory levels, SelecTech aims to provide shorter lead times and improved availability for customers seeking a reliable, cost-effective flooring solution.

SelecTech flooring is available in a variety of colors for commercial use.

