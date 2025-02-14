Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

Stronger, Tougher Cement? Zeolite and Palm Fiber Could Be the Answer

A recent study published in Scientific Reports examined the impact of zeolite and palm fiber on the strength and durability of cement soil. The researchers conducted unconfined compressive strength tests, as well as dry-wet cycle and freeze-thaw assessments, to determine the optimal proportions of zeolite, palm fiber, and cement, along with the ideal curing age for cement soil.

Natural hair fiber of a palm tree.
Study: Effects of zeolite and palm fiber on the weathering resistance and durability characteristic of cement soil. Image Credit: Ross Gordon Henry/Shutterstock.com

Background

Cement soil is a composite material formed by blending cement, soil, and water. To enhance its mechanical properties, various additives such as fly ash, metakaolin, slag, rubber, and nanomaterials are often incorporated.

Zeolite, known for its volcanic ash activity, reacts with slaked lime and water to form a gel-like substance, making it a suitable partial replacement for cement in composite cement soil. Meanwhile, palm fiber is valued for its high tensile strength, corrosion resistance, and sustainability. Its ability to improve toughness and ductility makes it particularly useful in earthquake-resistant construction.

This study focused on improving the properties of Shanghai clay using zeolite and palm fiber, with the goal of providing practical insights for construction in extreme and erosive environments.

Methods

For the analysis, the researchers gathered soil samples from a construction site and sourced palm fibers from a local cultivation site in Shanghai. The soil was air-dried, ground, and sieved through a 2-mm mesh before analysis.

The cement soil formulations were prepared with optimized mix ratios: 15 % cement relative to soil mass, 30 % zeolite replacement relative to cement mass, 1.5% palm fiber relative to soil mass, and a water-cement ratio of 0.5. These ingredients were blended in an electric mixer and molded into cylindrical test specimens, which were cured for 28 days.

To evaluate strength, the researchers used a microcomputer-controlled automatic pressure testing machine. The impact of Na2SOand NaCl solutions (0, 0.2, and 0.4 mol/L) on cement soil was assessed through dry-wet cycles.

Freeze-thaw cycles were simulated with alternating 12-hour freezing at -18 °C and thawing in water at 20 °C ± 5 °C, with cycle numbers ranging from 0 to 15. Mass changes and unconfined compressive strength were recorded after each cycle. Field emission scanning electron microscopy was also used to examine how zeolite and palm fiber influenced the cement soil structure.

Results and Discussion

The dry-wet cycle tests showed that both mass and strength decreased with repeated cycles. Plain cement soil suffered the most damage, followed by zeolite cement soil, while zeolite-palm fiber cement soil exhibited the least deterioration. After 15 cycles, strength loss was 30.3 % for plain cement soil, 27.3 % for zeolite cement soil, and 24.5 % for zeolite-palm fiber cement soil.

These results indicate that repeated cycles led to increased crack formation, causing particle loss, surface voids, and structural weakening. However, the zeolite-palm fiber mix produced a denser internal structure, reducing mass loss to 12.9 %—the lowest among all tested samples. Zeolite contributed additional hydration products, while palm fibers acted as an interwoven network, restricting crack propagation and maintaining structural integrity.

Cement soil erosion was more severe in Na2SOthan in NaCl solutions. Plain cement soil experienced the greatest strength loss, whereas the zeolite-palm fiber mix exhibited superior resistance. Additionally, freeze-thaw cycles resulted in mass loss, though strength fluctuated due to hydration reactions. After 15 freeze-thaw cycles, zeolite-palm fiber cement soil showed the least damage and mass loss.

Conclusion

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the strength, durability, and corrosion resistance of cement soil reinforced with zeolite and palm fiber. Researchers established predictive models linking strength and mass loss to dry-wet and freeze-thaw cycles, offering a framework for future studies without the need for extensive additional testing.

Overall, zeolite-palm fiber cement soil demonstrated enhanced durability with minimal strength and mass loss under various environmental conditions. However, further research is required to fully understand its dynamic behavior for real-world engineering applications.

Journal Reference

Qu, W., Maimt, N., & Qu, J. (2025). Effects of zeolite and palm fiber on the weathering resistance and durability characteristic of cement soil. Scientific Reports, 15(1). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-88841-4, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-88841-4
 

