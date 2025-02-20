MKM Partners with Renewable Specialist Geo Green Power to Build More Sustainable Homes

The partnership, spearheaded by Giles Butler, Branch Director at MKM Derby, will equip MKM customers with the expertise and skills needed to build more energy-efficient, sustainable homes that have renewable technology at their core.

Image Credit: Geo Green Power

Geo Green Power will provide an end-to-end service for MKM’s network of self-builders and property developers, managing everything from design and specification to Distribution Network Operator (DNO) applications, securing connection agreements, installation, and ongoing service maintenance.

As an MCS approved installer, Geo Green Power will ensure all systems are MCS compliant, a requirement to receiving export payments for excess solar energy and eligibility for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) grant for air source heat pump installations.

Giles said: “As building regulations evolve and planning requirements for low carbon heating and zero carbon ready homes become more rigorous, our customers are increasingly looking to us for advice, innovative products, and tailored solutions.

“We already had a strong relationship with Geo Green Power as they installed solar panels on three MKM stores in 2022, and after some initial conversations it was clear they would be a great partner to get this exciting project off the ground.”

Geo Green Power Managing Director, James Cunningham, shared his excitement about the partnership, adding: “I’m very excited about this new venture with MKM. Our national presence and expertise with both commercial and domestic clients match perfectly with MKM’s customer base of self-builders and property developers.

“With our experienced team and nationwide reach, we can support projects across the MKM network, from individual homes to larger developments. MKM will now be able to offer all the sustainable solutions homebuilders need - solar, heat pumps, battery storage, and EV chargers - all under one roof through our in-house team.”

The Future Homes Standard, expected later this year, will set out plans to improve the energy efficiency of new homes and in anticipation local authorities increasingly require developers to include energy efficient, renewable generation and low carbon heating.

For smaller developers and self-build projects, accessing the skills, expertise and accreditations to specify and install these technologies can be challenging. This new partnership simplifies the process by providing trade professionals with expert guidance and managed installation services from a specialist.

Geo Green Power’s installation services will be available through MKM customer accounts, allowing customers to use their existing credit terms and benefit from MKM’s purchasing.