Coffee Concrete Wins National Research Award

RMIT University’s coffee concrete innovators have won an award at Universities Australia’s Shaping Australia Awards in the Problem Solver category, after tallying the most votes from the public.

Coffee concrete innovators Dr Rajeev Roychand (left) and Professor Jie Li (right) celebrate their national research award with RMIT Vice-Chancellor Professor Alec Cameron at Parliament House in Canberra. Credit: supplied

Dr Rajeev Roychand, Professor Jie Li, Associate Professor Shannon Kilmartin-Lynch, Dr Mohammad Saberian, Professor Guomin (Kevin) Zhang and Professor Chun Qing Li’s innovation strengthens concrete by 30% using biochar made from spent coffee grounds to give the drink-additive a “double shot” at life and reduce waste going to landfill.

The coffee biochar can replace a portion of the sand that is used to make concrete.

Roychand and Li received the Problem Solver 2024 People’s Choice Winner award on behalf of the team at Parliament House in Canberra last night.

This invention tackles major sustainability challenges. Australia generates around 75,000 tonnes of ground coffee waste annually, contributing to 6.87 million tonnes of organic waste in landfills, which account for 3 per cent of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions.

The team’s breakthrough has made headlines around the world, including coverage in the Washington Post, CNN and Reuters. The World Economic Forum also profiled coffee concrete on social media.

Roychand, the lead inventor of the coffee concrete, said the team was thrilled to win the award.

“Winning this national award is outstanding recognition of our vision to transform waste materials into valuable construction resources,” said Roychand, from the School of Engineering.

“What began as research into coffee grounds has now evolved into a comprehensive program converting various types of organic waste into biochar that could help reshape the environmental footprint of the built environment.”

Within a year, the team progressed from the lab to real-world applications with industry and government partners, including a world-first footpath trial in Gisborne.

Their coffee concrete is also being used in Victoria's Big Build projects, and is displayed in Germany's prestigious Futurium museum as an innovative material for a sustainable future.

Li said their research advanced sustainable construction, enabling the transformation of diverse organic waste streams into high-performance construction materials.

“This Australian-led innovation demonstrates how we can pioneer solutions for global environmental challenges,” he said.

Kilmartin-Lynch, a proud Taungurung man from Mansfield in Victoria, was at RMIT when the School of Engineering team conducted this research and is now at Monash University.

“By integrating the circular economy with advanced materials engineering, we're creating new pathways for reducing carbon emissions while enhancing structural performance,” he said.

Saberian said their innovation came at a crucial time with global sand demand projected to rise by 45% over the next four decades.

“We're not only addressing waste management but also helping preserve this increasingly scarce natural resource that is vital for construction worldwide,” he said.

Following the success of the research and the extensive media coverage it received, the team has expanded its collaboration with industry leaders both locally and internationally.

RMIT's partnership with Ambiolock in Australia and C-Green in Sweden, emerged as a key step in advancing high durability, low-carbon biochar-based materials for sustainable construction.

Through these partnerships, the team’s research continues to expand its global impact, demonstrating how innovative waste-to-resource solutions can be integrated into mainstream infrastructure and construction practices worldwide.

RMIT is engaged with a commercialisation partner to translate the team’s innovation into a commercial reality.

The partner is in the process of building the business case with key stakeholders and supply chain partners in the construction and agriculture sectors that would potentially benefit from using biochar products or play critical roles in bringing the technology to market.

‘Transforming spent coffee grounds into a valuable resource for the enhancement of concrete strength’ is published in the Journal of Cleaner Production (DOI: 10.1016/j.jclepro.2023.138205) .

The team is grateful for the support from partners BildGroup, Major Road Projects Victoria, Macedon Ranges Shire Council, Arup, Earth Systems, Reground and Talwali Coffee Roasters.