New Vacuum Glazing Tech Could Redefine Insulation and Energy Savings

A recent breakthrough in vacuum glazing technology is enhancing insulation and energy efficiency in buildings. By significantly improving thermal insulation while maintaining transparency, this innovation addresses growing demands for sustainable construction materials that balance energy conservation with architectural aesthetics.

Study: Excellent Insulation Vacuum Glazing for Low-Carbon Buildings: Fabrication, Modeling, and Evaluation. Image Credit: Tricky_Shark/Shutterstock.com

A recent review article published in Engineering explores vacuum glazing and its composite structures, which are widely used for their ability to transmit light while providing heat insulation, lightweight properties, soundproofing, and resistance to condensation. The study examines key aspects of vacuum glazing, including material selection, fabrication techniques, research methodologies, and performance evaluation.

Fabrication Methods

Vacuum glazing is primarily fabricated using three methods: solder glass (SG) edge sealing, vacuum chamber (VC) edge sealing, and pump-out (PO) edge sealing. The SG method involves sequential sealing and evacuation steps, whereas the VC and PO methods perform both steps simultaneously under a vacuum of approximately 10-5 Pa.

The key distinction among these methods lies in the sealing temperature, which depends on the sealing material. Glass solder sealing materials have a thermal expansion coefficient similar to that of glass sheets, minimizing the risk of thermal stress-induced damage. However, their high melting temperatures can degrade tempered glass. In contrast, alloy solder melts at a lower temperature but lacks long-term resistance to moisture penetration, necessitating more complex pumping processes and equipment.

To address these challenges, researchers are developing new sealants and technologies that combine low melting temperatures, glass-compatible thermal expansion coefficients, and high stability.

With conventional vacuum glazing nearing its theoretical performance limits, researchers are exploring composite vacuum glazing techniques such as multicavity, tinted, and photovoltaic (PV) vacuum glazing. Hybrid and triple vacuum glazing are also being developed to enhance thermal efficiency.

Performance Evaluation

One of the primary advantages of vacuum glazing is its exceptional insulation, which is typically assessed using the U-value. To evaluate this, researchers employ analytical, numerical, and experimental methods.

Analytical methods provide a simplified approach to heat transfer analysis but often overlook critical factors, such as variations in heat transfer modes and the influence of support pillars on radiative heat loss. To address these gaps, numerical methods like finite element and finite volume modeling offer more precise performance assessments.

While experimental evaluations yield highly accurate results, they are often costly and time-consuming, requiring the use of hot box apparatuses. To mitigate these challenges, researchers have introduced streamlined indoor and outdoor test rigs that allow for more efficient heat transfer performance assessments.

In comparison to traditional gas-filled triple glazing, hybrid vacuum glazing offers a lower U-value while maintaining a slimmer profile. Among the various types, triple vacuum glazing stands out for its superior thermal insulation. Meanwhile, tinted and PV vacuum glazing not only reduces heat transfer coefficients but also actively regulates solar heat gain, further enhancing overall efficiency.

Energy-Saving Potential

The energy efficiency of vacuum glazing depends on several factors, including vacuum level and coating emissivity. Additional variables such as building type, orientation, size, climate, and operational conditions further influence its overall performance.

In practical applications, vacuum glazing is subjected to diverse environmental conditions, which impact its energy-saving potential. To quantify these effects, researchers conduct annual dynamic energy consumption simulations across different climatic regions.

For colder climates, particularly in severely cold regions, triple vacuum glazing provides the highest energy savings by minimizing heat loss and improving overall insulation. In contrast, in regions with hot summers and cold winters, vacuum glazing with solar modulation capabilities is more effective at balancing heating and cooling demands.

PV vacuum glazing performs exceptionally well in sun-rich environments, as it not only minimizes heat loss but also generates clean electricity, contributing to both reduced energy consumption and renewable energy production. Architecturally, while traditional double-pane and multi-cavity vacuum glazing offer comparable performance, PV and tinted vacuum glazing are particularly advantageous for south-facing buildings in the Northern Hemisphere, where maximizing solar exposure is key.

Conclusion

This study presents a comprehensive review of the thermal performance of vacuum glazing and its composite structures. Among fabrication techniques, the modified PO method stands out as the most effective, addressing the limitations of the VC method (which struggles with inadequate outgassing) and the SG method (which is prone to high-temperature degradation).

Vacuum glazing can also be integrated with other technologies to enhance its functionality. Triple vacuum glazing provides excellent insulation, tinted vacuum glazing offers dynamic solar modulation alongside insulation benefits, and PV vacuum glazing has the potential to achieve net-zero energy consumption for a significant portion of the year.

In terms of climate suitability, triple vacuum glazing is ideal for cold regions, tinted vacuum glazing is well-suited for areas with fluctuating seasonal heating and cooling needs, and PV vacuum glazing is optimal for sunny climates where solar energy can be effectively harnessed.

Journal Reference

Peng, J. et al. (2024). Excellent Insulation Vacuum Glazing for Low-Carbon Buildings: Fabrication, Modeling, and Evaluation. Engineering. DOI: 10.1016/j.eng.2024.11.027, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2095809924007124

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.