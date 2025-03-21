Your Health is Your wealth:Tundra Air Fed Helmet Helps to Protect Welders from Harmful Fumes

Exposure to welding fumes has been proven to cause lung cancer, asthma and other long-term respiratory conditions. Without adequate protection, those working in fabrication, engineering and construction are putting their health—and their future—at risk. To combat these dangers, respiratory protective equipment (RPE) is essential. Jefferson Tools has long supplied the Tundra Air Fed Welding Helmet, an advanced solution that provides continuous, filtered airflow to protect welders from hazardous fumes.

Image Credit: Jefferson Tools

Now, in response to customer feedback and evolving industry needs, an upgraded version will feature in its upcoming product catalogue—offering an increased viewing window for an improved user experience while maintaining the highest levels of respiratory protection.

In 2019, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) classified welding fumes as a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning there is clear evidence they can cause cancer in humans. This classification has led to stricter enforcement of RPE use in workplaces, ensuring that welders are adequately protected. Given these risks, HSE regulations now require that all indoor welding tasks—regardless of duration—must have effective RPE in place. Even outdoor welding requires adequate protection when ventilation is insufficient.

The Tundra Air Fed Welding Helmet is designed to provide welders with a safer working environment by reducing exposure to hazardous welding fumes. It features a comfortable carrying belt and a protected air hose for enhanced durability and ease of use. It also has a lightweight, ergonomic design, enhancing comfort for all-day wear. There is also an auto-darkening filter, ensuring clear vision and seamless transitions between welding tasks.

Recognizing the importance of both safety and functionality, Jefferson Tools has also upgraded the Tundra Air Fed Welding Helmet to include a larger viewing window. This enhancement improves visibility and user comfort, helping welders maintain precision and accuracy in their work while staying fully protected.

"The risks associated with welding fumes are too serious to ignore. Employers need to take proactive steps to ensure their workers are protected and that means investing in the right equipment. Our enhanced Tundra Air Fed Welding Helmet provides welders with superior protection, comfort and visibility, making compliance easier while safeguarding long-term health. At Jefferson Tools, we’re committed to helping businesses meet HSE requirements with solutions that put worker safety first," says Darren Binns, National Sales Manager at Jefferson Tools.

The upgraded model will be available in Jefferson Tools’ latest product catalogue, ensuring welders across the UK have access to the best respiratory protection on the market.