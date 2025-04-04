Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

Can Biogenic Construction Solve Civil Engineering’s Climate Problem?

A new article in Biogeotechnics introduces “biogenic construction”—a biology-driven approach that could reshape how we design and build civil infrastructure.

White building shape amidst pristine nature.
Study: Biogenic construction: The new era of civil engineering. Image Credit: dee karen/Shutterstock.com

The concept, inspired by the idea of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, outlines a fresh framework for civil engineering. The article defines biogenic construction and identifies four key components: microbial, plant, animal, and bioinspired construction.

Concept

Civil engineering construction methods have evolved significantly—from traditional clay brick kilns to cutting-edge tools like digital twins and AI-enabled smart construction. More recently, the push for eco-friendly and low-carbon practices has gained traction, driven by growing concerns about climate change and the environmental impacts of development.

One of the biggest environmental challenges in construction is the heavy use of concrete, particularly the CO2 emissions from cement production and the issues around solid waste disposal. With sustainability in mind, the industry is looking for alternatives that reduce environmental harm.

Biogenic construction takes cues from biology to reimagine the relationship between the built environment and ecosystems. By learning from nature and designing with ecological harmony in mind, this approach could shape the future of civil engineering.

Related Stories

Nature already offers promising examples. Microbially induced calcium carbonate precipitation, for instance, is being used to strengthen concrete and soil. Bamboo, wood, and natural fibers have long served as sustainable building materials. Historically, humans have even used animal skins, bones, and hair in construction, and coral reefs have naturally formed entire islands.

In this context, bioinspired construction emerges as a forward-looking model that incorporates biological entities into building processes—or develops new materials, tools, and methods based on biological systems. It emphasizes environmentally friendly, low-carbon solutions that blend seamlessly with the natural world.

Components

Biogenic construction comprises four main categories: microbial, plant, animal, and bioinspired methods.

  1. Microbial construction leverages the active compounds produced during microbial metabolism—such as urease—as well as the microenvironments these organisms create.
  2. Plant-based construction taps into the growth patterns and structural elements of plants to design, reinforce, or decorate buildings. The behavior and metabolism of both plants and microbes can be manipulated to develop new green building materials.
  3. Animal construction involves the use of materials derived from animal metabolic byproducts or the application of animal behaviors in building processes.
  4. Bioinspired construction draws design inspiration from natural biological forms and functions, using these insights to develop new architectural and structural solutions.

Beyond these core categories, biogenic construction can also be classified by its underlying theories, materials, technologies, tools, assessment methods, and testing techniques.

Framework

The biogenic construction framework encourages collaboration across disciplines—bringing together civil engineering, material science, biotechnology, bionics, architecture, and mechanical engineering. With sustainability becoming a central focus, biogenic construction has the potential to address some of the industry's toughest challenges: CO₂ emissions, solid waste generation, and high energy consumption.

Integrating biogenic methods with smart construction technologies could lead to more intelligent, efficient, and eco-conscious building techniques. However, the field is still in its early stages. Continued development is needed across all aspects—from theory and materials to tools and testing standards.

Expanding research in microbial and bioinspired construction will be essential for driving progress. A collaborative effort among engineers, scientists, and designers will help turn this concept into a viable, sustainable path forward—paving the way for a built environment that supports both human well-being and ecological health.

Journal Reference

Liu, H. (2025). Biogenic construction: The new era of civil engineering. Biogeotechnics, 3(1), 100130. DOI: 10.1016/j.bgtech.2024.100130, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949929124000627

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, April 04). Can Biogenic Construction Solve Civil Engineering’s Climate Problem?. AZoBuild. Retrieved on April 05, 2025 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23760.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Can Biogenic Construction Solve Civil Engineering’s Climate Problem?". AZoBuild. 05 April 2025. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23760>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Can Biogenic Construction Solve Civil Engineering’s Climate Problem?". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23760. (accessed April 05, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Can Biogenic Construction Solve Civil Engineering’s Climate Problem?. AZoBuild, viewed 05 April 2025, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23760.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Construction Trends

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback