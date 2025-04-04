Can Biogenic Construction Solve Civil Engineering’s Climate Problem?

A new article in Biogeotechnics introduces “biogenic construction”—a biology-driven approach that could reshape how we design and build civil infrastructure.

The concept, inspired by the idea of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, outlines a fresh framework for civil engineering. The article defines biogenic construction and identifies four key components: microbial, plant, animal, and bioinspired construction.

Concept

Civil engineering construction methods have evolved significantly—from traditional clay brick kilns to cutting-edge tools like digital twins and AI-enabled smart construction. More recently, the push for eco-friendly and low-carbon practices has gained traction, driven by growing concerns about climate change and the environmental impacts of development.

One of the biggest environmental challenges in construction is the heavy use of concrete, particularly the CO 2 emissions from cement production and the issues around solid waste disposal. With sustainability in mind, the industry is looking for alternatives that reduce environmental harm.

Biogenic construction takes cues from biology to reimagine the relationship between the built environment and ecosystems. By learning from nature and designing with ecological harmony in mind, this approach could shape the future of civil engineering.

Nature already offers promising examples. Microbially induced calcium carbonate precipitation, for instance, is being used to strengthen concrete and soil. Bamboo, wood, and natural fibers have long served as sustainable building materials. Historically, humans have even used animal skins, bones, and hair in construction, and coral reefs have naturally formed entire islands.

In this context, bioinspired construction emerges as a forward-looking model that incorporates biological entities into building processes—or develops new materials, tools, and methods based on biological systems. It emphasizes environmentally friendly, low-carbon solutions that blend seamlessly with the natural world.

Components

Biogenic construction comprises four main categories: microbial, plant, animal, and bioinspired methods.

Microbial construction leverages the active compounds produced during microbial metabolism—such as urease—as well as the microenvironments these organisms create. Plant-based construction taps into the growth patterns and structural elements of plants to design, reinforce, or decorate buildings. The behavior and metabolism of both plants and microbes can be manipulated to develop new green building materials. Animal construction involves the use of materials derived from animal metabolic byproducts or the application of animal behaviors in building processes. Bioinspired construction draws design inspiration from natural biological forms and functions, using these insights to develop new architectural and structural solutions.

Beyond these core categories, biogenic construction can also be classified by its underlying theories, materials, technologies, tools, assessment methods, and testing techniques.

Framework

The biogenic construction framework encourages collaboration across disciplines—bringing together civil engineering, material science, biotechnology, bionics, architecture, and mechanical engineering. With sustainability becoming a central focus, biogenic construction has the potential to address some of the industry's toughest challenges: CO₂ emissions, solid waste generation, and high energy consumption.

Integrating biogenic methods with smart construction technologies could lead to more intelligent, efficient, and eco-conscious building techniques. However, the field is still in its early stages. Continued development is needed across all aspects—from theory and materials to tools and testing standards.

Expanding research in microbial and bioinspired construction will be essential for driving progress. A collaborative effort among engineers, scientists, and designers will help turn this concept into a viable, sustainable path forward—paving the way for a built environment that supports both human well-being and ecological health.

Journal Reference

Liu, H. (2025). Biogenic construction: The new era of civil engineering. Biogeotechnics, 3(1), 100130. DOI: 10.1016/j.bgtech.2024.100130, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949929124000627

