Strategic Solutions for Scaling BIM in Nigeria

A recent article published in Buildings explored the barriers preventing the widespread adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) in the construction sectors of developing countries, with a particular focus on Nigeria.

Data were gathered through a comprehensive literature review and semi-structured interviews with 10 industry experts based in Nigeria. The analysis employed a hybrid method combining the Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) and the fuzzy Technique for Order Preference by Similarity to the Ideal Solution (TOPSIS) to evaluate and prioritize the identified barriers.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Background

Despite the well-documented benefits of Building Information Modeling (BIM) for the construction industry, many countries—particularly developing ones like Nigeria—have yet to integrate BIM into their projects fully.

This slow uptake is largely due to various implementation challenges. In countries such as India and Brazil, key barriers include the high cost of BIM adoption and the complexity of its software. India has made progress through government-mandated BIM policies, while Brazil has successfully leveraged public-private partnerships to navigate these challenges.

Nigeria has also introduced several strategies to address BIM implementation hurdles. However, the affordability and practical execution of these strategies present further complications.

Additional research is needed to examine the interrelationships among core BIM implementation strategies. A deeper understanding of these connections could help consolidate current efforts into a more cohesive, practical framework tailored to Nigeria’s construction sector—making BIM adoption more feasible for local stakeholders.

Methods

This study employed a three-level hybrid methodology to investigate barriers to BIM adoption and identify effective strategies for overcoming them.

First, an extensive literature review was carried out to identify and classify key barriers and potential strategies. These initial findings were refined using a modified Delphi method involving structured discussions with an expert panel.

Next, the Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) was applied to calculate the relative weights of the identified BIM barriers and rank them by significance. Finally, the Technique for Order Preference by Similarity to the Ideal Solution (TOPSIS), enhanced with fuzzy logic, was used to prioritize the most effective strategies for addressing specific barriers.

The literature review covered a wide range of academic databases, including Google Scholar, Web of Science, ScienceDirect, and Scopus. Search terms such as "BIM application," "BIM strategies," and "barriers in BIM" guided the identification of relevant studies. From this review, 14 primary barriers were identified and grouped into four main categories.

These barriers were further analyzed and classified into major and sub-barriers using a group-based decision-making approach. The major categories—educational, technical, economic, organizational, legal, and cultural—were used in the AHP model. Within these categories, 20 sub-barriers were identified and assessed.

AHP relies on expert judgment to establish priority scales. However, recognizing the inherent subjectivity and uncertainty in expert assessments, the study incorporated Fuzzy-TOPSIS to enhance the decision-making process by accounting for ambiguity and imprecision in expert input.

Results and Discussion

Technical barriers remain the most significant obstacles to BIM adoption in Nigeria. These include limited access to advanced BIM technologies, software interoperability issues, non-standardized workflows, and a general lack of technical expertise.

Addressing these challenges requires targeted interventions such as investing in technical training, enhancing software compatibility, and developing standardized BIM protocols tailored to the local industry.

Educational barriers also play a major role in hindering widespread BIM implementation. Many stakeholders lack awareness of BIM’s potential benefits and practical applications, which significantly slows adoption. This is further compounded by a shortage of educational resources and formal training programs designed to equip professionals with the skills needed for effective BIM use.

Economic barriers, particularly the limited investment in BIM tools and workforce training, also present a major hurdle. Cost constraints restrict access to training opportunities and slow knowledge transfer within the sector.

To mitigate these financial challenges, it’s essential to explore solutions such as government subsidies or grants, as well as partnerships with construction firms to develop cost-effective, industry-relevant training programs.

Other barriers—organizational, cultural, and legal—were found to have comparatively lower weights in the analysis: 0.0928, 0.0460, and 0.0313, respectively. Organizational barriers are often linked to a lack of leadership support and internal resistance to change.

Cultural barriers stem from entrenched industry practices that resist innovation. Legal issues involve the absence of standardized contracts and clear regulatory frameworks for BIM use, creating uncertainty and risk for firms considering adoption.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, the researchers identified the key barriers impeding BIM adoption in Nigeria’s construction sector. To scale BIM effectively in developing countries, a strategic, multi-pronged approach is essential—one that addresses technological limitations, financial constraints, and capacity-building needs.

For example, cloud-based BIM platforms can help reduce reliance on high-end hardware, making the technology more accessible. Similarly, developing localized BIM tools aligned with regional construction codes can further improve usability and relevance for local projects.

Public-private partnerships also offer a promising pathway for accelerating BIM adoption. Governments can collaborate with private firms to co-finance BIM deployment in public infrastructure projects while providing subsidies or tax incentives to encourage uptake across the private sector.

Finally, integrating BIM with emerging technologies—such as the Internet of Things (IoT)—can enhance construction efficiency and deliver more cost-effective, data-driven solutions.

