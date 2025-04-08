Betolar Strengthens Finland's and EU's Self-Sufficiency in Critical and Strategic Raw Materials

Betolar's newly developed innovative method combines the separation of metals from waste material with the production of green cement. The method enables the recovery of valuable materials, such as critical and strategic metals, with exceptionally high yields from the unused slags of the metal industry and the tailings of the mining industry.

In addition, the key advantage of the method is the further processing of the residual slag, purified from valuable fractions, into a low-carbon binder, green cement developed by Betolar, within the same process. All material fed into the process is utilized as valuable products.

"A breakthrough in metal separation and low-carbon binder production is a significant step forward for us. Our vision and goal from the beginning have been to develop our own low-carbon binder to replace cement for concrete products. Now we have succeeded," says Betolar's President and CEO Tuija Kalpala.

Betolar has filed seven new patent applications to strengthen the protection of the new method in addition to previously filed patents.

"The method developed by Betolar is the result of very long-term research and development work. It offers a concrete solution to both increasing self-sufficiency in critical minerals and the global climate change challenge," says Kalpala.

Significant Value from Unused Sidestreams Without Burdening the Environment

The mining industry generates tens of billions of tons of tailings annually, in addition to what has already been generated in both existing and closed mines. Harmful substances leaching from tailings into the environment constitute one of the world's largest environmental problems, but on the other hand, these tailings contain enormous untapped potential for strategic and critical raw materials. Similarly, the metal industry generates approximately 500 million tons of unused slag containing residual metals annually globally. In addition, large amounts of previously generated slag are stored.

With Betolar's new method, this potential can be utilized while reducing environmental risks. Furthermore, the significant amount of residual material from the metal separation process can be entirely utilized as "green cement," which can widely replace cement production.

The annual amount of unused slag from the metal industry alone would cover approximately 10 percent of the world's binder needs with Betolar's solution. This would correspond to a one percent reduction in global carbon dioxide emissions. Additionally, the potential of utilizing mining industry tailings is many times greater in comparison.

"As a new type of binder, Betolar's green cement is not only low-emission but also a genuine circular economy product. Many companies in the cement industry aim to reduce emissions by focusing on carbon capture. We go significantly further in sustainability, as our solution both reduces emissions and saves virgin natural resources," Tuija Kalpala states.

Wide Benefits from the Method

For Betolar, it’s the green cement that would bring significant competitive advantage in various concrete business solutions in the future, in addition to the compensation received from licensing the metal separation method. Replacing traditional cement with Betolar's green cement would reduce carbon dioxide emissions and save virgin natural resources.

The method offers significant added value to the mining and metal industries as well as other industry players by improving metal yields, reducing waste, and minimizing environmental risks. Potential users of the method include steel mills, of which there are about a thousand worldwide, and the commercial value of valuable metals recovered from their slags is significant.

"Currently, increasing the production of critical metals requires ore exploration and the establishment of mines. It is slow, expensive, and environmentally burdensome. Betolar's solution, on the other hand, is fast, cost-effective, and improves the state of the environment," says Tuija Kalpala.