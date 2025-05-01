Review of 95 Studies Highlights Gaps in Construction Safety Tech Adoption

A recent review article in Buildings analyzed 95 academic studies to understand how digital technologies are being used in construction safety management. Drawing from research in both developed and developing countries, the review identifies which technologies are most commonly applied, how they’re being used, and what’s limiting wider adoption, especially in lower-income regions.

Purpose of the Review

The construction industry continues to face high accident rates globally. Digital technologies like virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), drones, and wearables are often proposed as solutions, but until now, no single study had mapped out how these tools are actually being used in practice, or how adoption differs by region. This review fills that gap.

By examining studies indexed in the Scopus and Web of Science (WoS) databases, the authors set out to identify:

The main technologies used in construction safety

The purposes they serve

Regional adoption patterns

Key barriers and enablers

Where and How Digital Technologies Are Being Used

In developed countries, DTs like VR, AI, and machine learning are commonly used in training, monitoring, and risk analysis. These tools are often integrated into existing workflows, supported by better infrastructure and access to skilled labor.

In developing countries, uptake is limited. Only a small number of studies reported consistent use of DTs in low-resource settings. According to the review, major barriers include lack of funding, limited access to technology, and shortages of trained personnel.

Across both contexts, some technologies—such as augmented reality (AR), wearable devices, and 4D simulations—have seen limited adoption overall. High costs and hardware challenges remain key obstacles.

In contrast, AI and VR are more widely used. VR’s familiarity through gaming and simulation has supported its adoption in safety training. AI is valued for its compatibility with existing systems, especially for tasks like data analysis and risk prediction.

How These Technologies Impact Safety

The review identifies five areas where digital technologies contribute to construction safety:

Education and Training – VR is widely used to deliver immersive, interactive training environments. Some programs use VR for online safety training, which allows greater flexibility for workers. Proactive Risk Management – Digital tools support early identification of hazards. This allows teams to build safety planning into project timelines, rather than reacting to issues after they occur. Decision Support – AI enables safety managers to forecast risk levels and safety performance based on site data, improving the quality of safety decisions. Monitoring and Alerts – Automated systems powered by AI detect unsafe behavior and issue real-time alerts, helping reduce accidents through early intervention. Communication and Coordination – Digital platforms improve safety-related communication between workers, supervisors, and project managers, supporting better compliance.

Strategies for Broader Adoption

The review outlines several strategies that can help increase the use of digital technologies in construction safety:

Policy-level action : Government regulations and incentives can encourage adoption. For example, a mandate in Tennessee requires contractors on public projects to use digital construction tools, supported by financial incentives like grants and tax breaks.

: Government regulations and incentives can encourage adoption. For example, a mandate in Tennessee requires contractors on public projects to use digital construction tools, supported by financial incentives like grants and tax breaks. Organizational support : Within companies, training programs, internal policies, and a supportive culture are important. The review notes that technical tools alone are not enough—organizational readiness matters.

: Within companies, training programs, internal policies, and a supportive culture are important. The review notes that technical tools alone are not enough—organizational readiness matters. Performance measurement: To track the impact of these tools, the review recommends using indicators like the total recordable incident rate or safety inspection scores. Drones and AI can assist in collecting and analyzing these metrics efficiently.

Limitations and Future Directions

The review focuses on studies published in English and sourced from Scopus and Web of Science, which means research from other databases or in other languages may be missing. As a result, some regional insights—particularly from underrepresented or non-English-speaking countries—may not be fully captured.

To address this, the authors recommend expanding future reviews to include a broader range of sources. They also highlight the importance of studying the long-term effects of digital technology adoption and identifying the specific factors—whether financial, infrastructural, or educational—that contribute to slower uptake in certain regions.

