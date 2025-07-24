Solvent-Free to Low-VOC: Polyglass Launches Next-Gen Roofing Adhesives for Cold-Applied Systems

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, is introducing two new environmentally conscious adhesive solutions: PG 350 LV, a low-VOC asphalt-based adhesive, and PG SFA, a solvent-free hybrid polymer adhesive. These additions to the PG Adhesives line provide contractors and specifiers with cold-applied bonding options that support green building practices while delivering strong, durable adhesion for SBS modified bitumen roofing systems.

Image Credit: Polyglass U.S.A., Inc.

Engineered for Sustainability and Code Compliance

PG 350 LV is specifically designed to deliver a strong bond while reducing VOC emissions. Ideal for regions with strict environmental regulations such as California and New York, this cold-applied adhesive eliminates the need for heat or open flames during installation, offering a safer and more sustainable alternative to traditional hot asphalt adhesives.

PG SFA features a single-component, moisture-cure formulation that is both solvent and isocyanate free. Engineered for odor-sensitive environments like hospitals, schools, and enclosed spaces, PG SFA provides high-performance adhesion without the risks associated with flammable or off-gassing products.

Flashing-Grade Adhesive for Detail Work

Launching alongside these adhesives is PG SFA Flashing, a high-viscosity version ideal for vertical surfaces and detail flashing applications. All three options offer cold-applied alternatives to traditional methods, improving jobsite safety and ease of installation.

Compatible with Bright White™ Membranes for Cool Roof Applications

The new adhesives pair seamlessly with Polyglass’ Bright White™ membrane family: highly reflective cool roof solutions with high SRI values that support LEED compliance, lower energy consumption, and contribute to sustainability certifications. Together, these systems deliver a comprehensive cold-applied SBS solution that meets evolving environmental and performance standards.

Driving Cold-Applied Innovation Forward

These new adhesive solutions mark a significant advancement in cold-applied roofing technology, offering contractors and specifiers environmentally conscious, code-compliant, and jobsite-safe options that meet the demands of modern roofing projects.