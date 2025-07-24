Solvent-Free to Low-VOC: Polyglass Launches Next-Gen Roofing Adhesives for Cold-Applied Systems

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, is introducing two new environmentally conscious adhesive solutions: PG 350 LV, a low-VOC asphalt-based adhesive, and PG SFA, a solvent-free hybrid polymer adhesive. These additions to the PG Adhesives line provide contractors and specifiers with cold-applied bonding options that support green building practices while delivering strong, durable adhesion for SBS modified bitumen roofing systems.
Engineered for Sustainability and Code Compliance
PG 350 LV is specifically designed to deliver a strong bond while reducing VOC emissions. Ideal for regions with strict environmental regulations such as California and New York, this cold-applied adhesive eliminates the need for heat or open flames during installation, offering a safer and more sustainable alternative to traditional hot asphalt adhesives.
PG SFA features a single-component, moisture-cure formulation that is both solvent and isocyanate free. Engineered for odor-sensitive environments like hospitals, schools, and enclosed spaces, PG SFA provides high-performance adhesion without the risks associated with flammable or off-gassing products.
Flashing-Grade Adhesive for Detail Work
Launching alongside these adhesives is PG SFA Flashing, a high-viscosity version ideal for vertical surfaces and detail flashing applications. All three options offer cold-applied alternatives to traditional methods, improving jobsite safety and ease of installation.
Compatible with Bright White™ Membranes for Cool Roof Applications
The new adhesives pair seamlessly with Polyglass’ Bright White™ membrane family: highly reflective cool roof solutions with high SRI values that support LEED compliance, lower energy consumption, and contribute to sustainability certifications. Together, these systems deliver a comprehensive cold-applied SBS solution that meets evolving environmental and performance standards.
Driving Cold-Applied Innovation Forward
These new adhesive solutions mark a significant advancement in cold-applied roofing technology, offering contractors and specifiers environmentally conscious, code-compliant, and jobsite-safe options that meet the demands of modern roofing projects.