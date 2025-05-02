Komatsu Expands Wheel Loader Product Range with New WA170M-11

Komatsu is introducing the new WA170M-11 wheel loader, expanding its wheel loader series in the 9-10 tonne operating weight range. This new model, developed and produced in Hannover, Germany, was shown for the first time to a wider audience at Bauma 2025.

Image Credit: Komatsu

With an operating weight of around 10 tonnes, the WA170M-11 is a versatile machine capable of handling a wide range of jobs, from demanding tasks as a multi-role loader, to performing typical earthmoving work. Product manager Michael Wadsack explains: “We are proud to add this completely new designed machine to our wheel loader product line up. It has been developed in close collaboration with customers and distributors based on their needs. The new WA170M-11 features a powerful 96 kW Stage V diesel engine and is designed for comfort, durability, and ease of maintenance. With its compact dimensions it facilitates quick and easy transport. Furthermore, a wide range of factory-installed options allows for customization to suit almost any application.”

Easy to Transport and Compact Dimensions

Transport quickly to the next job site without the need for a special trailer and work there in despite tight spaces. With a low machine height of just 3 m, transport on standard loaders with a loading height of up to 4 m is possible. The length of 6.5 m also allows transport on trucks and use in narrow construction sites.

Powerful

Equipped with a 4-cylinder Komatsu diesel engine with 96 kW, the new WA170M-11 loads, lifts and pulls away almost everything that comes up on the job site. The engine meets the current EU stage V emissions standard and is supplied with environmentally friendly HVO diesel fuel as standard.

Outstanding Driving and Driver Comfort

The active driving behavior of the new model is also impressive. Thanks to a low center of gravity, the machine sits firmly and stably on the road. The new, air-suspended premium seat with an attached control console is particularly comfortable. A joystick steering is available as an option. The rear-view camera is fitted as standard to ensure perfect all-round visibility.

Versatile

The new WA170M-11 can be ordered with two different loader linkages. In addition to the classic Z-kinematics, Komatsu is now offering its "Tool Linkage" kinematics, known from larger models, for the first time in this class. The Tool Linkage kinematics perfectly fitting for heavy attachments that are changed frequently. This means that the machine can be used flexibly and with existing attachments for a wide variety of tasks. The new loader can be supplemented with high-flow hydraulics, additional control circuits, tool management or a trailer coupling.

Reliable and Durable

The new diesel particulate filter, which is only replaced after 6000 hours, enables long, uninterrupted work. The exhaust gas treatment is fully automatic, without disrupting the workflow. Stable and robust, all maintenance points are centralized and easily accessible from the ground under a hinged engine hood. As with all Komatsu compact wheel loaders, the cabin can also be tilted to quickly access all components. All important functions are displayed as standard on the machine monitor and the free of charge Komtrax fleet

management system.